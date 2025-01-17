3 Smart Substitutes For Evaporated Milk In Pumpkin Pie

There are few pies out there that are as iconic as pumpkin. This sweet pie, which graces many Thanksgiving tables every year, is made with ingredients like pumpkin puree, spices, and eggs, all set into a classic pie crust. But pumpkin pie truly wouldn't be pumpkin pie without one key ingredient: evaporated milk.

Evaporated milk is often sold by the can. As its name suggests, it's made by heating up milk until about 60% of the water content evaporates. What you're left with is a very thick dairy product with a more pronounced milky flavor than the normal milk that you'd buy by the gallon. Evaporated milk is added to pumpkin pie specifically to increase the fat content and thicken it, which in turn imparts a very rich mouthfeel to the dessert.

If you can't track down a can of evaporated milk from your grocery store, you can try one of these quick, simple substitutes. The main thing that all of these options have in common is that they contain enough fat to offer that decadent texture, but don't have so much moisture that they will make the rest of your pie soggy.

