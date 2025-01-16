Do Boxed Mashed Potatoes Ever Really Go Bad?

With a wide range of uses that go beyond a humble side dish, boxed instant mashed potatoes are a pantry staple we always like to have on hand. But as with any product with a long expiry date, it can be easy to forget just how long it's been sitting there. So with that in mind, do instant mashed go bad in the truest sense?

Depending on the brand, the shelf life of unopened boxes of mashed potatoes runs between one to two years. Even the best-by date on the package will represent when it can be eaten to enjoy the best quality and flavor, and not when it is safe to eat.

But before you dive into a packet of expired mashed potatoes, you should know that they can turn bad when not stored correctly. Although the dry environment generally inhibits the growth of bacteria, any breakdown in the packaging or changes in temperature can allow moisture to enter which can lead to mold and the growth of bacteria. Bacteria can lead to food poisoning, while molds may produce mycotoxins that can cause allergic reactions or more serious health concerns.

