The modern supermarket is loaded with as many food items as marketing buzzwords. There can be organic wines, organic ice cream, and organic butter (plus a whole lot more), but when it comes to buying beef, it can be even tougher to distinguish the quality offerings from the pricey impostors (and the substance-less greenwashing tactics). So, what's the difference between organic and grass-fed beef, anyway?

The short answer is that grass-fed beef has been fed a diet of only or mostly grass and has been raised only or mostly on open pastures. Conversely, the "organic" label (not to be confused with "natural") indicates that the cattle were raised following strict standards for feed quality and living conditions. In order to obtain USDA Organic Certification, a beef producer must be third-party verified. The USDA has even been implementing added measures to help thwart organic food fraud. When it comes to producing grass-fed beef, however, there is no third-party verification — and, haven't most cattle eaten grass at some point in their lives? Pro tip to consumers: look for the "100% grass-fed and finished beef" label at the grocery store to know what you're getting.

On the flip side, the "organic" label also comes with a gray area of its own. As long as the feed used in a feedlot meets organic quality standards, cattle can spend the majority of their lives on feedlots and still legally be labeled as "organic."