The Common Mistake To Avoid When Making Crockpot Lasagna

Layers of wavy noodles, a creamy bechamel sauce, an oregano-seasoned tomato sauce, and plenty of flavorful ground beef and pork come together to create this dish, which Italians enjoy during hearty Sunday lunches. If you couldn't guess, it's lasagne alla bolognese: One of the world's most beloved comfort foods. It's simple to prepare and requires little attention once it's baking — especially if you make it with a crockpot instead of an oven. This isn't the most traditional way to make a lasagna, but during those busy weeknights, crockpot lasagna is the perfect substantial yet hands-off dish you need, especially if you'll be in and out of the house. However, to ensure that your crockpot lasagna is a hit, avoid leaving any lasagna noodles uncovered, or else you'll be left with crunchy, dried-up noodles.

It doesn't matter what lasagna recipe you're using; the crockpot method will work for any type of lasagna, be it vegetable lasagna or lasagne alla bolognese. Once you've decided on a recipe, prepare each piece of the lasagna puzzle, from the meat sauce to the cheese. Making sure everything is ready to go makes the assembly process a breeze. Then, when you're ready to begin, lightly grease the bottom of your crockpot with a non-stick cooking spray or olive oil. Add a thin layer of your sauce to the bottom first, and then add a layer of your lasagna noodles. If they don't fit your crockpot perfectly, that's fine. Simply break them where necessary to ensure an even coating. If you're adding cheese, sprinkle a layer of that on next, and repeat the layering process until you've used everything up.

