Gordon Ramsay's 2-Ingredient Secret To Elevate Minestrone Soup

Soup is one of the best ways to warm up during the chilly winter months. Whether you're partial to a bowl of creamy roasted tomato soup or a chunky bowl of stew, there's something so comforting about it, especially if it's paired with a slice of warm, crusty bread. It might be as old as ancient Rome, but minestrone soup — even the store-bought kind — is one of our favorites. Minestrone is part of the Italian "cucina povera," or "poor cooking" tradition, which hinges on simple recipes that utilize leftover, available ingredients. This makes minestrone an especially ideal dish to enjoy if you're trying to practice zero-waste cooking habits this year. But don't worry: Just because "cucina povera" foods historically utilize scraps doesn't mean you can't put your own special spin on it. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay elevates his minestrone with melted cheddar cheese on crackers for a total flavor and texture boost.

Speaking to Tasting Table, Ramsay shared some of his ultimate cooking tips, including this one, which we love: "There's something quite unique about a nice mature cheddar," he said. "I made this amazing minestrone soup the other day and grated this extra mature, beautiful cheddar, sprinkled that out on top of my Triscuit biscuits, and grilled them." He explained that toast and cheese is the UK's version of grilled cheese and that it's simply incredible when it melts on top of minestrone soup. Crackers in general add a much-needed crunch to those smooth and fork-tender minestrone vegetables, and cheddar cheese, especially an aged, high-quality one, adds a layer of complex flavors that's absolutely to die for.

