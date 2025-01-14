Gordon Ramsay's 2-Ingredient Secret To Elevate Minestrone Soup
Soup is one of the best ways to warm up during the chilly winter months. Whether you're partial to a bowl of creamy roasted tomato soup or a chunky bowl of stew, there's something so comforting about it, especially if it's paired with a slice of warm, crusty bread. It might be as old as ancient Rome, but minestrone soup — even the store-bought kind — is one of our favorites. Minestrone is part of the Italian "cucina povera," or "poor cooking" tradition, which hinges on simple recipes that utilize leftover, available ingredients. This makes minestrone an especially ideal dish to enjoy if you're trying to practice zero-waste cooking habits this year. But don't worry: Just because "cucina povera" foods historically utilize scraps doesn't mean you can't put your own special spin on it. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay elevates his minestrone with melted cheddar cheese on crackers for a total flavor and texture boost.
Speaking to Tasting Table, Ramsay shared some of his ultimate cooking tips, including this one, which we love: "There's something quite unique about a nice mature cheddar," he said. "I made this amazing minestrone soup the other day and grated this extra mature, beautiful cheddar, sprinkled that out on top of my Triscuit biscuits, and grilled them." He explained that toast and cheese is the UK's version of grilled cheese and that it's simply incredible when it melts on top of minestrone soup. Crackers in general add a much-needed crunch to those smooth and fork-tender minestrone vegetables, and cheddar cheese, especially an aged, high-quality one, adds a layer of complex flavors that's absolutely to die for.
Spice up your minestrone with cheese on toast
To make Ramsay's version of cheese on toast, we think the easiest method is air frying. Simply grate your favorite cheddar and then sprinkle it over a handful of Triscuits. The quantities you use will depend on how many people you're preparing it for. Place your cheese-coated crackers into an air fryer that's been preheated on the bake setting to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Leave them in your air fryer's basket for around seven to nine minutes, or for however long it takes for the cheese to get all melty. You could also use your oven; preheat it to the same temperature, and place the cheesy crackers on a lined baking tray in the oven for around five minutes.
If Triscuits aren't your thing, saltines are another classic addition to a bowl of soup. You could crumble plain saltines over your bowl of minestrone for some additional salt and crunch, but you could also follow Ramsay's suggestion, toasting some cheese on them before adding them to the soup. Alternatively, turn your saltines into savory treats using melted butter and spices. Buttered saltines make an excellent addition to soup, either for dipping or sprinkling purposes. To make them, lay out saltines in a single layer on a baking sheet. Pour melted butter over them, along with any herbs of your choice, and then bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they begin to brown.