Where To Look For The Best Quality Lamb You Can Buy
Whether you're whipping up lamb lollipops or slow-braised shanks, starting with the highest quality meat is the ultimate way to guarantee delicious results. Unfortunately, however, shopping for lamb isn't always the easiest as it can be tough to track down the protein. This is why we consulted with an expert, Chef Michael Costa, to help us determine exactly where to look for the absolute freshest and most flavorful lamb available.
As the Concept Chef at Zaytinya, a restaurant revered for its mouthwatering menu of Mediterranean mezze, Costa is no stranger to working with an abundance of ultra fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Evidently, it comes as no surprise that when buying lamb — or really any ingredient for that matter — he advocates for doing away with the middleman and taking a more personal approach. "This may sound like a chef-y answer, but it helps to know your farmer," said Costa.
Rather than opt for the packaged lamb resting in grocery store display cases, Costa recommends purchasing meat from farmer's markets. A sustainable choice that supports small businesses, shopping for local lamb allows for greater transparency as consumers have the benefit of learning exactly how the meat was raised and processed. Not to mention that according to Costa, "It's the best way to get high quality meat that's fresh and delicious."
What to seek out when buying lamb
While selecting locally-raised lamb is ideal, Chef Michael Costa has "nothing against buying lamb at the grocery store". That said, there are certain factors to keep in mind when shopping. For example, pay attention to labels indicating origin — imported lamb is common — as well as whether the meat was pasture-raised or grain-fed. Although most will likely be a combination of the two, meat that's totally pasture-raised is likely to be leaner and more intensely flavored. In fact, the latter can also be true of older meat like mutton.
Additionally, it's worth following various sensory clues when purchasing lamb. Along with boasting a delicate and pleasantly grassy aroma, fresh meat should also be firm as well as moist. Likewise, pieces of lamb should have a vibrant pink or red hue with a fair bit of marbling to ensure an especially tasty result. "Look for little flecks of white all through the meat," urges Costa, "The more marbling, the juicier and more tender [the lamb] will be."
Last but not least, consider the cut. Different sections of lamb offer unique flavors and textures, which may better suit specific preferences and even various preparations. Of course, chatting with producers can simplify the your decision-making, which (again) is why adhering to Chef Costa's advice of seeking out lamb locally is essential. For better customer service and a more memorable bite, nothing compares to purchasing local meat.