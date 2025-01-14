Where To Look For The Best Quality Lamb You Can Buy

Whether you're whipping up lamb lollipops or slow-braised shanks, starting with the highest quality meat is the ultimate way to guarantee delicious results. Unfortunately, however, shopping for lamb isn't always the easiest as it can be tough to track down the protein. This is why we consulted with an expert, Chef Michael Costa, to help us determine exactly where to look for the absolute freshest and most flavorful lamb available.

As the Concept Chef at Zaytinya, a restaurant revered for its mouthwatering menu of Mediterranean mezze, Costa is no stranger to working with an abundance of ultra fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Evidently, it comes as no surprise that when buying lamb — or really any ingredient for that matter — he advocates for doing away with the middleman and taking a more personal approach. "This may sound like a chef-y answer, but it helps to know your farmer," said Costa.

Rather than opt for the packaged lamb resting in grocery store display cases, Costa recommends purchasing meat from farmer's markets. A sustainable choice that supports small businesses, shopping for local lamb allows for greater transparency as consumers have the benefit of learning exactly how the meat was raised and processed. Not to mention that according to Costa, "It's the best way to get high quality meat that's fresh and delicious."

