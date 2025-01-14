The Absolute Best Variety Of Eggplant For Baking
A baked eggplant gone right is delectable, with a caramelized surface that collapses into fleshy pulp. But gone bad? It's all too easy to find yourself with overly bitter mush. There are plenty of tips and tricks for perfecting the dish, but picking the best variety of eggplant is where to start. Tasting Table spoke with Michael Costa, chef at Zaytinya, who revealed the top type of eggplant for a match made in heaven. He says, "Graffiti eggplant is ideal for stuffed or baked dishes like our Imam Bayildi, Turkish Stuffed Eggplant. This variety is beautifully speckled purple and white and has moist, meaty flesh."
When shopping specifically for baking produce, it's important to check the fruit's firmness — looking for telltale signs it's too soft, like wrinkled skin. However, graffiti eggplants' meaty texture is a great way to dodge that mushy result. This variation is also sweeter, eliminating bitterness concerns in one simultaneous swoop. In fact, its only minor fault is its size; play it safe by buying a couple, as it's smaller than other eggplant varieties. Then for your next baked eggplant parmesan recipe, give chef Costa's recommendation a go.
How to optimize eggplant for baking
You've bought a selection of graffiti eggplants, but what now? The magic isn't all in your variety choice. There are other savvy ways to optimize these little sponges for baking — so set yourself up for success. Salting gives the dish a bit more snap. There's never a bad time to brush up on everything you need to know about salt, and its moisture-removing abilities are just one bonus. A thin layer of salt on both sides of the chopped fruit is sufficient; let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing and patting dry. And voila! With drier slices, you've immediately reduced the risk of mushiness. Salt balances bitterness, too; it's one of the foolproof ways to make eggplant taste better before you even finish prepping.
Allow plenty of space when loading up the baking trays to prevent overcrowding and excessive steaming. Reintroduced moisture is the last thing the dish needs. Another risk to be wary of is overcooking, a common culprit behind squishy results. Do you want the good news, though? Baking is an excellent way to achieve firmer-textured eggplant. With your pre-salted graffiti variety already lined up for the oven rack, you're onto a winner.