The Absolute Best Variety Of Eggplant For Baking

A baked eggplant gone right is delectable, with a caramelized surface that collapses into fleshy pulp. But gone bad? It's all too easy to find yourself with overly bitter mush. There are plenty of tips and tricks for perfecting the dish, but picking the best variety of eggplant is where to start. Tasting Table spoke with Michael Costa, chef at Zaytinya, who revealed the top type of eggplant for a match made in heaven. He says, "Graffiti eggplant is ideal for stuffed or baked dishes like our Imam Bayildi, Turkish Stuffed Eggplant. This variety is beautifully speckled purple and white and has moist, meaty flesh."

When shopping specifically for baking produce, it's important to check the fruit's firmness — looking for telltale signs it's too soft, like wrinkled skin. However, graffiti eggplants' meaty texture is a great way to dodge that mushy result. This variation is also sweeter, eliminating bitterness concerns in one simultaneous swoop. In fact, its only minor fault is its size; play it safe by buying a couple, as it's smaller than other eggplant varieties. Then for your next baked eggplant parmesan recipe, give chef Costa's recommendation a go.