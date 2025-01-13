Should You Tear Or Cube Stale Bread When Making Croutons?
Croutons add a delicious crispy crunch to a wide array of dishes, but how you prepare the bread can change the the style of croutons you have. Though homemade croutons give you the flexibility to add different seasonings and customize how much flavor they pack (we like to use a skillet for flavorful homemade croutons), it's important to consider whether you cut or tear the bread. It might seem like a simple choice, but there is a slight difference between the two methods. For Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant and Host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, tearing is the only way to go.
"My family has been making fresh croutons for over 100 years for our restaurant and for our Sunday dinners and the croutons are always torn by hand," Chef Mirabile told Tasting Table. "No specific reason why — it just shows the love and labor from Mama," he added. And while it might not be a conscious decision apart from tradition, there is something to tearing the stale bread before toasting it instead of cutting it.
Tearing the bread results in a variety of textures
When you cut bread into cubes, they will be uniform in size which means they will also cook more evenly. Ultimately, that means each crouton will have roughly the same crunch. But for a homemade touch and a variety of textures in a dish, tearing the bread is the better method for preparing it.
"Tearing bread creates irregular pieces with more surface area, resulting in croutons that toast unevenly for a rustic and crunchy texture," Chef Jasper Mirabile explained. Because each piece of torn bread isn't the same size and shape, smaller pieces will be crisper while larger pieces will be chewier. It's perfect for those who crave a little more variety in the topping. The added surface area also helps create even more crispy edges.
So, the next time you're making homemade croutons, try tearing the bread for different textures and extra crispy edges. With our unexpected added ingredient and our eight tips for making croutons, you can elevate them and ensure that they come out perfect.