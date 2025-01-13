Should You Tear Or Cube Stale Bread When Making Croutons?

Croutons add a delicious crispy crunch to a wide array of dishes, but how you prepare the bread can change the the style of croutons you have. Though homemade croutons give you the flexibility to add different seasonings and customize how much flavor they pack (we like to use a skillet for flavorful homemade croutons), it's important to consider whether you cut or tear the bread. It might seem like a simple choice, but there is a slight difference between the two methods. For Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant and Host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, tearing is the only way to go.

"My family has been making fresh croutons for over 100 years for our restaurant and for our Sunday dinners and the croutons are always torn by hand," Chef Mirabile told Tasting Table. "No specific reason why — it just shows the love and labor from Mama," he added. And while it might not be a conscious decision apart from tradition, there is something to tearing the stale bread before toasting it instead of cutting it.