The Worst Coconut Water Brand Is The One You Probably See The Most

Once reserved only for drinking straight from a cracked-open coconut in tropical locations, coconut water is now readily available at most grocery stores. Bottles from a long list of brands line the shelves, touting better hydration than plain water and a fresh coconut taste. The marketing works, and it's tempting to reach for the one with the most enticing packaging. If you've ever tried more than one type of this beverage, though, you'll know that the taste can vary significantly by brand — and it's not cheap. We tested and ranked 17 popular coconut water brands so you don't have to waste your hard-earned cash. Which one should you definitely skip? Bai Molokai Coconut WonderWater.

To be fair, the fine print notes that this beverage is only a "coconut flavored antioxidant," so it's not pure coconut water, which is probably what most expect upon purchasing. This drink contains coconut water concentrate, which is mixed with a shockingly long list of other ingredients, including plain water, stevia and monk fruit extract, and natural flavors. Well, the final product tastes anything but natural. It's unpleasantly sweet (thanks to the stevia and monk fruit) and strangely sour (we're not sure why). Fortunately, there are plenty of other high-quality and better-tasting coconut water options available out there, so reach for one of Bai's neighbors for a safer bet.