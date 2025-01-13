The Worst Coconut Water Brand Is The One You Probably See The Most
Once reserved only for drinking straight from a cracked-open coconut in tropical locations, coconut water is now readily available at most grocery stores. Bottles from a long list of brands line the shelves, touting better hydration than plain water and a fresh coconut taste. The marketing works, and it's tempting to reach for the one with the most enticing packaging. If you've ever tried more than one type of this beverage, though, you'll know that the taste can vary significantly by brand — and it's not cheap. We tested and ranked 17 popular coconut water brands so you don't have to waste your hard-earned cash. Which one should you definitely skip? Bai Molokai Coconut WonderWater.
To be fair, the fine print notes that this beverage is only a "coconut flavored antioxidant," so it's not pure coconut water, which is probably what most expect upon purchasing. This drink contains coconut water concentrate, which is mixed with a shockingly long list of other ingredients, including plain water, stevia and monk fruit extract, and natural flavors. Well, the final product tastes anything but natural. It's unpleasantly sweet (thanks to the stevia and monk fruit) and strangely sour (we're not sure why). Fortunately, there are plenty of other high-quality and better-tasting coconut water options available out there, so reach for one of Bai's neighbors for a safer bet.
There's more to coconut water than meets the eye
Leaving the Bai behind, perhaps the coconut water that most displays the variety between brands is Harmless Harvest. Their translucent bottle showcases a bright pink liquid inside, and yes, it's completely natural. This is easily one of the best coconut water options you'll find at the grocery store, alongside brands like Real Coco, Goya, and Taste Nirvana — although they are usually clear, so you won't get the fun color.
Interestingly, all pure coconut water is translucent at first, even Harmless Harvest. The color change to pink occurs as a result of the drink's antioxidants reacting with light, no doubt due to that translucent bottle. Conversely, canned and boxed coconut water is hidden from light, so it doesn't change color over time.
Regardless of which brand entices you at the store, be sure to check if it has any added sugar, a hidden ingredient commonly found in coconut water. If you already have your hands on a bottle of Bai, you can try infusing it with fruit to see if it boosts the taste. There are other ways to use coconut water as well, such as mixing it with lemonade or freezing it into ice cubes for cocktails.