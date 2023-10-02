The Hidden Ingredient To Check For When Buying Coconut Water

Coconut water is refreshing, hydrating, and nutrient-dense, considering it contains 94% water and offers magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. According to Healthline, the beverage may help lower blood sugar for those with diabetes, prevent kidney stones, and support heart health. And yet, there is one hidden ingredient to watch for when purchasing a carton of coconut water: sugar.

One cup of coconut water has 6.26 grams of natural sugar, which is about a quarter of the 24-gram per day limit for adult women and around a sixth of the 36-gram limit for adult men recommended by the American Heart Association. However, some brands add in a little extra to help keep the flavor of their product the same in each bottle since the sugar content in coconuts can vary. Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, for instance, contains a gram of added sugar per cup serving, while C2O Original Coconut Water includes 2 grams of added sugar per cup. While the percentages of the extra sweetness are low, the ingredient can fly under the radar if you don't check for it — and since coconut water is already naturally sugary, you can find plenty of brands that don't include it.