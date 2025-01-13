The 3-Ingredient Veggie Sandwich With No Meat And Tons Of Flavor

Yes, the first ingredient is bread. The second is butter. And the third? It's not mushrooms, tomatoes, or any of the usual suspects. Instead, the humble onion is in the starring role.

While the mere idea of tucking into a raw onion might be enough to make your eyes water, the combination of its sharp flavor with the creamy butter just works — in fact, it was a favorite of chef James Beard. In a recipe this simple, every ingredient matters, so the choice of onions is important. White ones are the juiciest and crunchiest, while sweet varieties, including red onions and the Georgia-grown Vidalias, are less acidic.

Classic sandwich bread is a good choice, though a sliceable brioche loaf is also a good option. For a little extra panache, use a biscuit cutter or an upturned glass to turn it into fancy shapes suitable for afternoon tea. Then coat the edges of each sandwich with more butter and roll them in herbs like parsley, as Beard preferred.