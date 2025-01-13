The 3-Ingredient Veggie Sandwich With No Meat And Tons Of Flavor
Yes, the first ingredient is bread. The second is butter. And the third? It's not mushrooms, tomatoes, or any of the usual suspects. Instead, the humble onion is in the starring role.
While the mere idea of tucking into a raw onion might be enough to make your eyes water, the combination of its sharp flavor with the creamy butter just works — in fact, it was a favorite of chef James Beard. In a recipe this simple, every ingredient matters, so the choice of onions is important. White ones are the juiciest and crunchiest, while sweet varieties, including red onions and the Georgia-grown Vidalias, are less acidic.
Classic sandwich bread is a good choice, though a sliceable brioche loaf is also a good option. For a little extra panache, use a biscuit cutter or an upturned glass to turn it into fancy shapes suitable for afternoon tea. Then coat the edges of each sandwich with more butter and roll them in herbs like parsley, as Beard preferred.
Any way you slice it
As simple as this classic recipe is, it does offer a little room for improvisation. For example, if you want it a little tangier and less creamy, follow the lead of chef Jaques Pépin. After trying this sandwich at Beard's house, he put his own spin on it, swapping the butter for mayonnaise, trading the onion for sliced radishes, and rolling the finished product in chives, rather than parsley. Pépin's take maintained the bite of the main ingredient without the dominating taste of onion.
Whichever style you prefer, it's best to keep the ingredients simple so each of them can shine. Salt (or salt and pepper) is all you need for seasoning. However, if you want to up your game, opt for fresh ground pepper and textured salt instead of the table variety, and roll your sandwich in scallions for added herby flavor.