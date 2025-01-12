Our Favorite Pickle Relish Brand Should Always Be In Your Pantry

Pickle relish is a mighty condiment that often gets overlooked, but when you find the right one, it can truly take your meals to the next level. We decided to take the plunge and rank eight popular relish brands to determine which one deserves a permanent spot on your shelf. To ensure an unbiased ranking, each relish was evaluated based on its flavor profile, texture, and versatility, then tasted on its own to highlight its distinct qualities. After trying them all, Wickles Originals Relish emerged as the undeniable winner.

What makes Wickles stand out from the rest is its perfect balance of tang and sweetness. Our reviewer was impressed not just by the flavor, but also by the quality of ingredients used. The sweetness comes from real sugar, not high fructose corn syrup. The blend of crunchy cucumbers, red bell peppers, garlic, apple cider vinegar, and spices creates a harmony that works beautifully — whether you're topping a hot dog or stirring it into potato salad. There's something about Wickles' combination of ingredients that adds depth to every bite.

You can find it on Amazon, making it easy to add to your cooking arsenal. Plus, Wickles offers a jalapeño version for those who like a little kick to their meals. The brand's attention to detail, from small-batch production to premium ingredients, has earned Wickles a loyal fan base and is the main reason why it should always be in your pantry.

