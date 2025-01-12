Our Favorite Pickle Relish Brand Should Always Be In Your Pantry
Pickle relish is a mighty condiment that often gets overlooked, but when you find the right one, it can truly take your meals to the next level. We decided to take the plunge and rank eight popular relish brands to determine which one deserves a permanent spot on your shelf. To ensure an unbiased ranking, each relish was evaluated based on its flavor profile, texture, and versatility, then tasted on its own to highlight its distinct qualities. After trying them all, Wickles Originals Relish emerged as the undeniable winner.
What makes Wickles stand out from the rest is its perfect balance of tang and sweetness. Our reviewer was impressed not just by the flavor, but also by the quality of ingredients used. The sweetness comes from real sugar, not high fructose corn syrup. The blend of crunchy cucumbers, red bell peppers, garlic, apple cider vinegar, and spices creates a harmony that works beautifully — whether you're topping a hot dog or stirring it into potato salad. There's something about Wickles' combination of ingredients that adds depth to every bite.
You can find it on Amazon, making it easy to add to your cooking arsenal. Plus, Wickles offers a jalapeño version for those who like a little kick to their meals. The brand's attention to detail, from small-batch production to premium ingredients, has earned Wickles a loyal fan base and is the main reason why it should always be in your pantry.
From southern classics to international twists
In early 2024, Wickles entered a new chapter when it was acquired by the company behind Moore's Marinades & Sauces, a brand known for its wing sauces. This acquisition signals exciting growth for Wickles, expanding its reach while hopefully staying true to the original recipe that made it so unique. With Moore's expertise in vibrant flavors, could we see a barbecue relish in the future?
At its core, traditional relish is a simple mix of chopped pickles, sugar, vinegar, and spices. And while the base of most American relish recipes feature pickles or fresh cucumbers, the ingredient list can vary widely. Relish can be crafted from a range of fruits or vegetables, depending on regional preferences and flavor profiles. From zucchini relishes to onion and bell pepper variations, this condiment strikes a perfect balance of sweet and sour, with some recipes incorporating green tomatoes, mustard seeds, or turmeric in what is called a "Golden Relish" made with apple & onion.
Relish, or its international counterparts, has long been a staple in various cultures. In the UK, chutney often features fruits and spices, and while not identical, shares many similarities to relish, offering a rich, complex addition to meals. In India, there are countless recipes for pickles — or "achar" — which are commonly made with mustard oil and a mix of spices, vegetables, or fruits like mango. These variations showcase how relish has evolved globally, adapting to local ingredients while still fulfilling its core purpose: Adding a burst of flavor-packed goodness to meals.