Fruit Chutney Is The Magic Ingredient For Game-Changing Egg Salad

You probably already know the main components of a traditional bowl of egg salad. Then there are the best ingredients to elevate egg salad from diced avocado to a squirt of Sriracha. Well, there's another even more unconventional ingredient that can really step up your next batch of egg salad. It's not a fancy brand of mayonnaise or even homemade garlic aioli — but spoonfuls of fruit chutney.

Now, hear us out. It might seem strange to use a sweet and fruity chutney in egg salad that's typically used as a condiment for dosas or spread on toast. However, chutney is also traditionally used in flavorful Indian dishes like curries and served with gamey meats such as lamb, because it helps balance the flavors. And that's why it works so well with egg salad, because it adds a fruity and sometimes tangy element to pair with the richness of the mayonnaise in the bowl. Boiled eggs easily take on flavor, so the chutney comes into play in various roles. You might typically put sweet pickle relish in your egg salad, right? Chutney basically works in the same way.