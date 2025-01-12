Here's A Quick Knife Tip To Detach Stuck-Together Frozen Bread Slices

Bread is one of those quick and easy ingredients to work with, whether you're getting a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich together for breakfast, or toasting a few slices to accompany a bigger meal for friends or family. But unless you're a stalwart bread-lover who can get through a whole loaf in a couple of days, it's more practical and convenient to freeze your loaf and just take out slices as and when you need them.

The trouble with frozen bread slices is that they tend to stick together, and they are very committed in their stuck-togetherness. Getting that single slice that you need can be quite a headache. You've probably tried using the tip of a knife (where you most often end up chipping an edge off the bread instead of parting the slices), or leaving the whole loaf out to thaw or microwaving it, which leaves you stuck with a whole defrosted loaf when you only need a single slice.

But here's a cool tip that you may not have known about to get those frozen slices unstuck in a jiffy — without breaking them. Instead of using the tip of a knife, use the heel to wedge into a corner of two slices that are frozen together. Give it a little jiggle to get the knife's heel deeper in between the slices, and they should pop apart, ready for thawing or toasting.

