The Wine You Should Be Serving Alongside French Onion Soup
Intensity abounds with the one-and-only French onion soup, a dish that's all about layers upon layers of flavor. Its savory richness and velvety texture are not subtle, so we need a wine that can brighten and balance this decadent dish served au gratin in its own cute ceramic crock. From the top we have bubbling gruyere in all its glory — creamy, salty, and best of all, melted over the edges of sliced baguette. That crusty slab of bread outdoes itself on its underside, where it's completely sopped with beefy, oniony broth.
We asked for wine pairing tips from expert Andrew Elder, sommelier and service director for Hive Hospitality, who oversees a 180-bottle wine list at Washington D.C.'s Jônt, featured on La Liste, France's compilation of the world's best restaurants. With French onion soup, Elder says it all depends on what else is being served. If the soup is being eaten with a simple salad then the meal calls for white wine, but if you're leaning towards a steak and baked potato — it's going to be red all the way.
"I would recommend a higher acid red wine that still has some earthy complexity and not too much tannin," Elder says. He points to the gamay grape specifically, because its skin is thin, leading to less tannic wines. These grapes also ripen early, so they offer bright pops of fruity acidity — just the thing to handle a mini crock full of umami dynamite.
The best red for French onion soup is French, bien sûr
On choosing the perfect red for French onion soup, Andrew Elder says, "Specifically, I would enjoy Cru Beaujolais. This wine cuts through the soup's richness and complements the Gruyère cheese without overpowering it."
Oh, Cru Beaujolais, the robust red wine from 10 villages in France's Burgundy region. Cru translates to "growth", but in winemaking it means these wines come from a handful of high-quality vineyards. The Beaujolais region was once best known for pumping out Beaujolais Nouveau, a quick, mass-produced wine made to celebrate each year's grape harvest. Cru Beaujolais is in a different league that includes other highly distinctive wines from Burgundy. And when it comes to taste, think silky, fruity, and bright with acidity and earthiness, a perfect match for all kinds of hearty stew-style recipe, especially French onion soup.
We suggest leaning into Moulin-à-Vent, called the King of Beaujolais because it can be aged, giving it more tannins but still tasting light compared to other red wines. Younger Moulin-à-Vent offers pops of cherry and plum, and with aged ones, the fruity flavors become deeper and muskier. All of these flavors, along with the acidity, are just the thing to partner with the vitality of French onion soup, from the baguette to the broth. Morgon is another fuller-bodied Cru Beaujolais up to the task. Its deeper concentrations of cherry flavors and the right amount of acidity take on the complexity of French onion soup with ease. That fruity lightness and acidity is the beauty of Cru Beaujolais compared to red wines made with thicker-skinned grapes and stems, like cabernet and syrah.
If serving your soup with salad, go for this white wine
If you're serving French onion soup with lighter fare, like a Caesar salad with charred romaine halves, or you're simply in the mood for white wine, Andrew Elder also has a suggestion for the best pairing. After all, the soup is traditionally made with white wine, so of course it's an option to drink some with it, too.
Elder says, "I would lean more towards a white burgundy (Chardonnay). Even further, a wine from Meursault would be best since it has enough body and richer texture to harmonize with the soup's savory and caramelized flavors."
These chardonnays are often characterized by their vibrant notes of acidity. Yep, there it is again — that quality we are always looking for when pairing wines with French onion soup. Within its greenish-golden hue, you'll taste lots of minerality, along with ripe stone fruits and citrus. Wines from Meursault are typically aged in oak barrels, adding layers of butter, spice, and creamy textures — a yummy combo that can take on boisterous French onion soup with all of its oniony, beefy, and cheesy goodness. While Meursault lacks Grand Cru vineyards, it does have designated Premier Cru vineyards, one step below the most superior designations for quality French vineyards. Try chardonnays from Les Charmes, Les Perrières, and Les Genevrières. They are highly revered and make a sophisticated match because they are full-bodied and complex, which are our favorite descriptors (along with acidity) for any French onion soup pairing.