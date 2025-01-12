The Wine You Should Be Serving Alongside French Onion Soup

Intensity abounds with the one-and-only French onion soup, a dish that's all about layers upon layers of flavor. Its savory richness and velvety texture are not subtle, so we need a wine that can brighten and balance this decadent dish served au gratin in its own cute ceramic crock. From the top we have bubbling gruyere in all its glory — creamy, salty, and best of all, melted over the edges of sliced baguette. That crusty slab of bread outdoes itself on its underside, where it's completely sopped with beefy, oniony broth.

We asked for wine pairing tips from expert Andrew Elder, sommelier and service director for Hive Hospitality, who oversees a 180-bottle wine list at Washington D.C.'s Jônt, featured on La Liste, France's compilation of the world's best restaurants. With French onion soup, Elder says it all depends on what else is being served. If the soup is being eaten with a simple salad then the meal calls for white wine, but if you're leaning towards a steak and baked potato — it's going to be red all the way.

"I would recommend a higher acid red wine that still has some earthy complexity and not too much tannin," Elder says. He points to the gamay grape specifically, because its skin is thin, leading to less tannic wines. These grapes also ripen early, so they offer bright pops of fruity acidity — just the thing to handle a mini crock full of umami dynamite.

