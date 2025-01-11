Where Is The World's Busiest Trader Joe's Location?

If you live pretty much anywhere other than New York City, grocery shopping almost certainly looks different for you than it does for a New Yorker. Upon entering the store, maybe the first thing you do (after parking your car) is grab a full-sized shopping cart and cruise down a wide, open aisle. In New York City, the grocery trip typically begins by commuting on foot through a dense throng that (surprise) doesn't allow for carts. Handheld baskets or the occasional "wheeled basket" mini-cart are the dominant vehicles here — especially in Manhattan's Upper West Side, which is home to the busiest Trader Joe's location in the world.

Advertisement

Two blocks away from Central Park is the TJ's at 72nd Street and Broadway, aka store 542, the location that Trader Joe's own website calls "hands down the busiest Trader Joe's in the world." The store has two floors in total, equipped with two elevators and four escalators. Despite its record-setting crowd, the Broadway location still boasts a fairly impressive 3.9 out of 5 stars on Yelp. Nearly every single review mentions long lines and high traffic; one user paints the scene as "a frustration game of bumper cars all day." However, nearly as many reviews are just as quick to mention fantastic service and that the workers keep the lines moving fairly quickly. No doubt, this is probably thanks to the fact that 72nd & Broadway is armed with three times as many checkout counters and employees as a typical location.

Advertisement