The Easiest Way To Cook Frozen Brussels Sprouts For Maximum Flavor
Like many frozen veggies, Brussels sprouts straight from the freezer offer ease and simplicity after a long day. Unlike their fresh counterparts, the frozen sprouts typically come pre-trimmed, ridding you of any pesky prep work. The best part is that they don't need to be thawed. Just pop your frozen Brussels sprouts straight into the air fryer for an easy way to cook them.
Brussels sprouts are best when the outer leaves develop a delicate crisp, so it may sound unwise to air fry them without allowing the veggies to soften from their frozen state. However, the high, rotating heat of the air fryer will prevent the sprouts from becoming soggy. Rather than tossing the sprouts in olive oil and spices before cooking, just put them in the air fryer straightaway. If it's preheated to around 390 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, the Brussels sprouts will defrost quickly, and the heat will dry up any excess moisture.
In order for the vegetables to dry properly, make sure to arrange them in one layer, giving each sprout enough space to crisp up. Otherwise, the crowded basket will cause them to steam and soften. After about 10 minutes or so, pull them out and drizzle the sprouts with olive oil, salt, and pepper before returning them to the air fryer. This tip works for the oven as well. Spread the sprouts out on a baking sheet and heat them at 450 degrees Fahrenheit before tossing in oil and seasonings and returning them to the oven.
Use savory seasonings for quick, delicious Brussels sprouts
Marinating the vegetables is a great way to add more flavor to Brussels sprouts, but if you're short on time, it's best to go with other methods. The key to ensuring your sprouts have the best flavor is to opt for ingredients with an impactful taste. Sure, adding olive oil along with some salt, pepper, and dried basil makes for a great side, but you can also opt for melted garlic butter. The fat helps to give the leafy vegetable a great crisp while infusing it with a pungent earthiness.
You can also whip up a tangy sauce for the sprouts while they're thawing in the oven or air fryer. Honey-balsamic air fryer Brussels sprouts features a sweet and savory dressing that will elevate the mild-tasting vegetables. Stir the honey and balsamic vinegar with avocado or olive oil followed by salt, pepper, and red chili flakes for some heat. Once the sprouts are moisture-free, toss them in the mix until they're evenly covered and allow them to cook.
If you want to ensure the vegetables turn out ultra crispy and savory, make a batch of parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts. The cheese gives the sprouts a deliciously crisp exterior with an umami flair. After the Brussels sprouts have dried and thawed, toss them in oil and a healthy dose of parmesan before placing them back in the air fryer.