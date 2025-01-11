The Easiest Way To Cook Frozen Brussels Sprouts For Maximum Flavor

Like many frozen veggies, Brussels sprouts straight from the freezer offer ease and simplicity after a long day. Unlike their fresh counterparts, the frozen sprouts typically come pre-trimmed, ridding you of any pesky prep work. The best part is that they don't need to be thawed. Just pop your frozen Brussels sprouts straight into the air fryer for an easy way to cook them.

Brussels sprouts are best when the outer leaves develop a delicate crisp, so it may sound unwise to air fry them without allowing the veggies to soften from their frozen state. However, the high, rotating heat of the air fryer will prevent the sprouts from becoming soggy. Rather than tossing the sprouts in olive oil and spices before cooking, just put them in the air fryer straightaway. If it's preheated to around 390 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, the Brussels sprouts will defrost quickly, and the heat will dry up any excess moisture.

In order for the vegetables to dry properly, make sure to arrange them in one layer, giving each sprout enough space to crisp up. Otherwise, the crowded basket will cause them to steam and soften. After about 10 minutes or so, pull them out and drizzle the sprouts with olive oil, salt, and pepper before returning them to the air fryer. This tip works for the oven as well. Spread the sprouts out on a baking sheet and heat them at 450 degrees Fahrenheit before tossing in oil and seasonings and returning them to the oven.

