Air Fry Frozen Artichoke Hearts For Maximum Flavor With Minimal Effort

Artichokes often get a bad rap as the complicated vegetable nobody has time for — fresh hearts require too much work while the canned version is just slimy. And frozen ones? There's a high chance they're just sitting in your freezer right now, overlooked and forgotten. Where they should be instead is in the air-fryer, cooked to a tender-crisp and flavor-laden perfection. It's a simple process that doesn't require much effort, yet the result will have everyone believing otherwise.

Advertisement

The great thing about air-frying frozen artichoke hearts is all the prep work has already been done for you. No need to peel the leaves or meticulously trim off the unnecessary bits. They don't even need thawing as they don't release a lot of water during the cooking process. Just pop them straight into the air-fryer with a few other essentials, cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes, and flip them halfway through so they cook evenly. They'll be done before you know it.

What eventually ends up on the plate are beautifully caramelized artichokes. When air-fried, their exterior slightly crisps up around the edges while the inside stays tender. As you're biting into that perfectly balanced texture, you'll get a taste of the vegetable's naturally nutty, earthy flavors, amplified to a richer, more pronounced degree. No more eating bland, flavorless artichokes. Now, you can actually enjoy them at their full potential.

Advertisement