What Makes Tupelo Honey So Expensive?

When folks throw around the phrase "the nectar of the gods," they should be talking about tupelo honey. Artisanal honeys, from buckwheat to manuka honey (Broad City fans, rise up), are having a moment right now. Today, we're talking about the variety known as the champagne of honeys. It's high praise, but the honey is well worth the prestigious reputation and high price tag that accompany it.

Tupelo honey is famed for its velvety texture and delicately sweet flavor (there's even a Van Morrison song about it). Outside of Florida and Georgia, it can typically only be purchased from online retailers. Honey Feast raw tupelo honey costs $12.99 per 12-ounce jar, and specialty artisanal options like Savannah Bee Company raw tupelo honey can run even steeper ($9.99 per three-ounce jar). So, what's all the hype about? Regular honey couldn't possibly warrant such a cost, could it? Answer, "correct," but tupelo honey is not regular honey.

One of the chief reasons for tupelo honey's steep price is its limited availability. Tupelo honey is exclusively produced from the Ogeechee tupelo gum tree, which only grows in the wet, swampy climate of the American southeast (primarily Northwestern Florida, Southern Georgia, and Louisiana). Only a few places in the country are suited for growing the tree in large enough quantities to make honey. The tree's blooming season also only lasts for roughly three weeks, from late April to early May, and those delicate white flowers can be easily destroyed by rain or high winds.

