The Freezer Aisle Secret That Makes Boxed Blueberry Muffins Much Better

Baking can be quite intricate. Right at the very beginning, the ingredients need to not only be right but also adequate in ratio — even for something as simple as muffins. So what happens when you don't have time to prepare properly, or if you don't have enough baking essentials in your pantry? It's boxed mix to the rescue! It's there for you when time is tight, energy is low, or you just want to skip the hassle of measuring flour and sugar. Don't worry about the lackluster taste and texture. Frozen fruits will make it all better in a flash. If you're using boxed blueberry muffin mix, for example, frozen blueberries are the add-ins you don't need to think twice about.

Don't let the frozen label fool you. Frozen berries still possess a certain freshness as they're usually picked at peak ripeness. Through the freezing process, all that vibrancy is locked in and maintained until they're ready to use. The same goes for the antioxidant compounds this fruit possesses, which is also the nutritious reason for buying frozen blueberries over fresh ones.

When baked, all that goodness is infused straight into the muffins, turning into pops of flavor delight. No more settling for the boxed mix's plain simplicity and artificial flavorings. With the blueberries' sweet-tart tang dancing in between, you can hardly tell the muffins aren't made from scratch. Fresh and hot from the oven, they've got everything you're looking for in homemade baked goods.

