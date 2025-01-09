The Cooking Liquid You Should Avoid For The Best Polenta

When done well, a bowl of polenta should be thick, comforting, and creamy. But, just like a good risotto, this creaminess should come from your cooking technique rather than the addition of dairy. You've likely seen plenty of recipes that call for cooking your polenta in milk, so why do some chefs advise against it?

Advertisement

While this method is undeniably creamy, it's also heavy and can leave you feeling full of not only corn but also regret. Further, the milk taste can overwhelm the dish. Cooking polenta in water or stock allows you to experience more of the corn flavor that makes this such a perfect dish.

That's not to say that your polenta shouldn't be rich and luxurious, however. The trick is to add these extra flavorings at the end of the cooking process. Butter and grated Parmesan are common, but if you want more of a creamy kick, try stirring in a spoonful of mascarpone. The other advantage of leaving these additions to the end is that you have a more versatile dish. Any leftover plain polenta can be cooled until firm then fried until crisp for a gluten-free alternative to croutons.

Advertisement