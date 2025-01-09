The Trader Joe's Marinated Meat That Won't Wow Your Taste Buds

Marinated meat is punchy in flavor and tenderized in texture; it's the perfect culinary concoction. And everyone's favorite affordable grocery chain, Trader Joe's, has a pretty impressive range of ready-marinated meats. Yet when Tasting Table launched an in-depth investigation into Trader Joe's marinated meats, ranking them from worst to best, there was one product that disappointed miserably. Our taste-tester found that Pollo Asado Autentico has a surface-level flavor that hinges almost entirely on paprika. And while we're not one to knock the classic red spice (every budding chef should know how to cook with paprika), it fell short of the traditional pollo asado balance of achiote paste, oregano, and citrus. The result? A lackluster concoction of flavors dominated by a mildly redeeming kick of a singular heavy-handed dose of spice. So much for its boldly claimed authenticity, right?

Tasting Table's reviewer was quick to emphasize that this wasn't the worst prepared food at Trader Joe's, but it's certainly down in the lowest rung of products. Other customers firmly agree, with some claiming they threw it instantly in the trash bin. The general consensus was a lack of flavor, but there's also widespread criticism over texture, citing a rubbery consistency that one Reddit reviewer stated was "disgusting." Among those who actually proceeded to use Trader Joe's Pollo Asado Autentico, there was a key theme: added ingredients. As a burrito bowl component or mixed with citrus garlic spice, this marinated chicken better stood its ground. It won't wow your taste buds alone; if you have to use it, get creative and incorporate the poultry into a recipe.

