The Best Egg Substitute To Use For Vegan Ice Cream

Eggs aren't the first culprit ingredient that vegans think of when they're debating ice cream substitutions, but a lot of recipes call for them. Full of fat, protein, and emulsifiers, eggs are utilized in traditional, non-vegan ice creams to create an even smoother and creamier texture as well as an even thicker, richer body. But they also serve extra practical purposes: reducing the ice cream's tendency to melt and improving its stability. They do, however, come with a catch — one that could make a vegan substitute the preferred option for every ice cream variety, dairy or not.

As Tyler Malek, the head ice cream maker and co-founder of Salt & Straw explained to Tasting Table, "We rarely use eggs even in our dairy-based ice creams just because the egg flavor can be obnoxious based on the recipe we're trying to write." Instead, he recommends using xanthan gum, which is just one of many different binding agents but is especially good at emulsifying ingredients and preventing them from separating. This makes it particularly advantageous as a substitute for the eggs in your ice cream since it serves the same purpose of reducing melting and improving stability.

Flavorless and odorless, xanthan gum will also be considerably less obnoxious in your recipes. That's why it's used in all of Malek's vegan recipes found at Salt & Straw's January vegan menu series — binding together vegan flavors like bananas foster with candied pecans and death by chocolate, coconut cake with pineapple jam, and marionberry oatmeal cobbler.

