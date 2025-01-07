Why You Should Steer Clear Of Lemon Slices At Any Buffet

Buffets are wonderful things, offering varieties of different foods from meats and salads to sides and desserts. There's bound to be something for everyone's tastes. And the restaurateurs or servers always make them look attractive, using bits of decor as well as bowls of garnishes that are pretty as well as functional. These include mint, fresh herbs, edible flowers, and most often, lemon slices. But those lemon slices hold a dark little secret that could have you shying away from buffets going forward.

A large percentage of them are quite likely riddled with potentially problematic microbes — up to 25 different types, according to a 2007 study published in the Journal of Environmental Health. These range from E. coli to Staph to the notorious Norovirus, which has been touted as single-handedly causing entire cruise ships to fall ill. The harmful pathogens are typically deposited onto the lemons' rinds and flesh through bodily secretions and fecal matter.

These contaminants can come from both the patrons and serving/prep staff's side, and are then carried to our innocent-looking lemon wedges. This happens for several different reasons, including a lack of good hand-washing protocols (especially after using the bathroom); multiple people handling the lemons throughout the course of the day; using the same cutting utensils or chopping boards on the lemons as other produce or, worse, meat; or the lemons not being stored at the correct temperature to control the spread of bacteria.

