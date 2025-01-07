The Water Ratio Dunkin' Uses For The Perfect Cup Of Coffee

We've all wondered how our favorite coffee spot manages to make a cup that is so much better than what we make at home, and thankfully some places like Dunkin' are kind enough to tell us exactly how. Of course everything starts with the beans, and Dunkin' has some of our favorite popular coffee beans on the market, but brewing coffee is a precision art, and your recipe and technique can ruin a good bean or elevate it. There are a few many variables that affect your brew: how you do it, how long you brew it for, and what ratio of coffee to water you use. The coffee ratio is particularly important as it determines the strength of your coffee, and in Dunkin's case, it goes for a straight down the middle ratio of 1.5 tablespoons of ground coffee for every six ounces of water.

Advertisement

Consult different sources and you'll get a range of one to two tablespoons of coffee for every six ounces of water, depending on how strong you like it, and Dunkin's ratio falls squarely in the well-balanced center of that range. However, most professionals prefer to measure coffee by the gram using a kitchen scale, since that is most precise, and a weight ratio of 1:17 coffee to water is seen as the best standard. Well guess what? It turns out that weight ratio translates to roughly 1 tablespoon of coffee for every four ounces of water, which is nearly the same ratio Dunkin' uses anyway.