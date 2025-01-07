How To Cook Frozen Sausage Links Without Defrosting Them First

There's nothing wrong with freezing sausage links or buying them from freezer aisle to begin with — except for the fact that they're, well, frozen. Freezing sausages certainly preserves their freshness, but who wants to deal with defrosting the links when it's time to eat? Some brands of store-bought sausages have instructions to cook them in the microwave directly out of the fridge or freezer, but the resulting texture is usually not the best. The good news is that you don't have to defrost them first in order to get a crunch on the outside and a fully heated inside.

The trick is to use a little water. You'll still want that crunch and golden-brown color on the outside, so the first step is to sear them in a pan. The issue is that the frozen sausages won't cook all the way through before the outsides go from that ideal golden brown to black or burnt. This is when the water comes into play, which will essentially steam the sausages so they're cooked through.