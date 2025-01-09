Is Canned Clam Chowder Pre-Cooked?
You may have missed the big debate in 2023 about eating soup from the can. It was sparked by a TikTok influencer who drew both ire and disgust from followers after sharing she liked it cold and straight-from-the-tin. The clip also prompted plenty of people to ask if that was unsafe, particularly with a product like clam chowder that tends to contain dairy. Turns out, canned chowder (along with other soup varieties) is pre-cooked. So you won't be putting yourself in harm's way as long as you examine the packaging for flaws before digging in (though we can't guarantee your palate will make it through the experience unscathed).
The whole episode even prompted Progresso — maker of a variety of canned goods — to weigh in. Brand experience manager Shannon Heine released a statement to "People" magazine: "Our soups provide high-quality meals without the extra prep work or cooking time needed, so we can definitely get behind this extreme hot take — even if it means no kitchen. Our soups can be consumed cold."
And that's not just the case with Progresso. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, any product that's sold in air-tight cans and considered shelf-stable must be "heat-processed at 250 degrees Fahrenheit." That procedure wipes out potentially harmful bacteria. Moreover, the high temperature denatures enzymes that cause food to spoil. Just keep in mind that once the top is popped on any can, microorganisms can find their way in and begin to multiply.
Don't clam up
Now, there is an exception to the ready-to-eat chowder rule. However, it's not one that would affect most home cooks stocking up on regular-old canned clam stew at the grocery store. Certain condensed bulk offerings that would only typically be purchased by restaurants, like LeGout New England Clam Chowder, aren't fully prepared and need to be cooked before they end up in a customer's bowl.
If you decide to jump on the influencer bandwagon (and, really, why would you since room-temperature soup — especially clam chowder — sounds revolting?), always inspect the package. The USDA recommends tossing any cans that are rusted through, which would produce holes that are an open door for bacteria. The agency also says to avoid cans with deep dents — if you can rest your finger in the depression, that's considered "deep" — since microorganisms can get into the packaging via sharp points or seams. Finally, if practically showered in a geyser of soup while opening the can, that's probably a sign it's inedible.
Again, we're always going to recommend heating your favored brand of canned clam chowder — it is, after all, a dish that has been warming the bones of coastal-dwelling Americans for hundreds of years (it dates back longer than you might expect). If you want to elevate a packaged version, everything from a dash of Worcestershire sauce to paprika to oregano can help. Looking to go a step further and make your own? Costco's canned clams are an excellent kitchen sidekick.