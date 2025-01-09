Is Canned Clam Chowder Pre-Cooked?

You may have missed the big debate in 2023 about eating soup from the can. It was sparked by a TikTok influencer who drew both ire and disgust from followers after sharing she liked it cold and straight-from-the-tin. The clip also prompted plenty of people to ask if that was unsafe, particularly with a product like clam chowder that tends to contain dairy. Turns out, canned chowder (along with other soup varieties) is pre-cooked. So you won't be putting yourself in harm's way as long as you examine the packaging for flaws before digging in (though we can't guarantee your palate will make it through the experience unscathed).

The whole episode even prompted Progresso — maker of a variety of canned goods — to weigh in. Brand experience manager Shannon Heine released a statement to "People" magazine: "Our soups provide high-quality meals without the extra prep work or cooking time needed, so we can definitely get behind this extreme hot take — even if it means no kitchen. Our soups can be consumed cold."

And that's not just the case with Progresso. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, any product that's sold in air-tight cans and considered shelf-stable must be "heat-processed at 250 degrees Fahrenheit." That procedure wipes out potentially harmful bacteria. Moreover, the high temperature denatures enzymes that cause food to spoil. Just keep in mind that once the top is popped on any can, microorganisms can find their way in and begin to multiply.

