How To Defrost Frozen Cheese Safely And Maintain The Best Flavor

There's truly nothing better than a block of high-quality cheese. Whether you're partial to pungent French cheeses or super-sharp Irish cheddars, a fresh block is guaranteed to make your taste buds tingle with delight. Though you may want it to last forever, cheese is always at its prime straight from the market. However, if you are determined to stretch out its lifespan, freezing is an option. It's not as intuitive as a frozen loaf of bread or a stick of butter, but many cheeses can, in fact, handle the cold. The process of freezing cheese is quite simple, but you should know that defrosting is what can make or break your cheese's flavor and texture if you aren't careful and don't follow proper food safety guidelines.

The simplest way to defrost your cheese is by placing it in the refrigerator. Depending on the type of cheese and whether or not it's shredded, it could take anywhere from one to eight hours. This method is recommended for being the safest and most effective since it will allow the cheese to slowly come back to temp. If you're thawing a hard cheese like Parmigiano Reggiano, you can leave it covered on the counter for about 30 minutes to an hour. Just don't leave it out any longer than that, or it could lead to bacteria growth.

If you're in a major rush, you can microwave your frozen cheese, but be aware that this method can have a major impact on the cheese's flavor and texture. If you decide to do this, change your microwave's setting to "defrost," and then microwave your cheese in short, 15 to 20 second increments, or until your cheese is back to a flexible texture.

