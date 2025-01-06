The One Finishing Salt We Can't Recommend For Your Steak

Sometimes, the difference between a good steak and an exceptional one is a sprinkle of the right salt. But we aren't talking about Kosher or table salt here – the secret is in special finishing salts. These tend to have irregularly shaped crystals to lend the steak cut a good crunch. And, aside from salinity, they tend to be flavored with complex minerals from the sea they came from. To help you find the perfect finishing touch for your steak, Tasting Table put 10 popular brands to the test, working our way through 3 pounds worth of beef in the process. Although most brands delivered, one fell notably short: SaltWorks Pacific Blue Flake Sea Salt.

The salt's beautiful out of the bag with crunchy-looking, pyramid-shaped crystals. But it didn't quite live up to our expectations for one reason: It's intensely salty. The minerality that's a hallmark of sea salt is there but the raw salty flavor washes away what little extra flavor that it has. We could see it being used as a flavor-booster for mild-tasting dishes like a tuna steak or a salad ... just not a steak. The fine size of Pacific Blue also doesn't lend itself well to sprinkling — you can easily oversalt if you're not careful.

Instead of finishing, consider using it as a first-class steak seasoning. The Kosher flakes variant, once combined with black peppercorn, fried garlic, piment d'Espelette, and fennel pollen will make for one heck of a rub.

