Save Time Prepping Pigs In A Blanket With This Handy Wrapping Trick
Whether you're gearing up for a game-day gathering or prepping a spread of hors d'oeuvres for a fancy dinner party, pigs in a blanket are a bite-sized snack that you can always count on to please a crowd. Not only are they perfectly versatile, able to be made with all sorts of sausage fillings, doughy shells, and dipping sauces, but they're also easy enough to whip up in a hurry — especially if you apply this ingenious wrapping hack that allows you to make a whole batch of them in a snap.
Think of how you would normally prep a serving of pigs in a blanket: Cutting up hot dogs into smaller bits and then having to perfectly portion out your dough to fit every piece. Even if you stocked up on specialty mini wieners, carefully measuring and wrapping the dough is a tedious task, and one you actually don't have to suffer through in the kitchen. Our pro tip? Instead of wrapping up each bite-sized bit individually, which requires you to cut both your meat and dough twice over, try swaddling your entire frank in a large blanket of dough casing first, then chopping it all into smaller pieces afterward. Pop everything in the oven to bake and you'll end up with perfectly encapsulated pieces of sausage that require a lot less work –- and time — to create. Don't worry, your hungry guests will be none the wiser.
How to use this hack to elevate the party snack
In addition to saving you some time in the kitchen, this clever approach to wrapping your pigs in a blanket can also be used to take the dish to gourmet new heights. For one thing, you actually don't have to cut your dough-wrapped sausages into smaller pieces at all — just ask Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa herself approves of turning this classic party snack into a full dinner, as she has come up with a delectable twist on the dish that involves serving whole hot dogs wrapped in golden puff pastry.
Of course, Garten's approach isn't the only way you can take pigs in a blanket from casual party appetizers to elevated entrée. Simply turn to Tasting Table's own herby pigs in a blanket recipe to create a hearty, flavorful take on the dish. But rather than using the miniature cocktail wieners the recipe suggests, just take full-sized franks and wrap them in fluffy, flaky croissant dough. Then, season the crust with a buttery wash of garlic powder, sage, rosemary, thyme, and sea salt — no excessive cutting and measuring required.
Looking for a fun new breakfast idea? Make your pigs in a blanket even better with the breakfast-worthy addition of eggs and cheese. Complete with those extra fillings, the elongated creations are the perfect morning meal. Better yet, since all of the ingredients are neatly tucked inside a pastry crust, you can easily eat it on the go. One time-saving pigs in a blanket trick, so many delicious possibilities.