Save Time Prepping Pigs In A Blanket With This Handy Wrapping Trick

Whether you're gearing up for a game-day gathering or prepping a spread of hors d'oeuvres for a fancy dinner party, pigs in a blanket are a bite-sized snack that you can always count on to please a crowd. Not only are they perfectly versatile, able to be made with all sorts of sausage fillings, doughy shells, and dipping sauces, but they're also easy enough to whip up in a hurry — especially if you apply this ingenious wrapping hack that allows you to make a whole batch of them in a snap.

Think of how you would normally prep a serving of pigs in a blanket: Cutting up hot dogs into smaller bits and then having to perfectly portion out your dough to fit every piece. Even if you stocked up on specialty mini wieners, carefully measuring and wrapping the dough is a tedious task, and one you actually don't have to suffer through in the kitchen. Our pro tip? Instead of wrapping up each bite-sized bit individually, which requires you to cut both your meat and dough twice over, try swaddling your entire frank in a large blanket of dough casing first, then chopping it all into smaller pieces afterward. Pop everything in the oven to bake and you'll end up with perfectly encapsulated pieces of sausage that require a lot less work –- and time — to create. Don't worry, your hungry guests will be none the wiser.

