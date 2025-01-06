The Simple Way To Keep Dinner Rolls Warm After They Leave The Oven

Freshly baked dinner rolls are a delight, but keeping them toasty long enough for everyone to enjoy can be quite the challenge. Luckily, there's an easy and effective way to keep them warm, even after they've left the oven. Start with a clean, lunch-size paper bag and fill it with a few cups of uncooked rice. Toss the bag in the microwave for about two minutes until it is nice and warm before placing it into whatever bowl your rolls will be served in — just be careful, as the bag will be hot.

After sealing your heated bag of rice, drape a clean towel over it to create an insulated base for your rolls. Arrange your fresh bread on top of the towel and fold the edges over to further trap the heat. This method not only maintains the warmth of your rolls but also ensures they stay dry and soft, preventing any sogginess from trapped moisture (be sure to avoid foil or plastic wrap). Rice's natural ability to hold and release heat makes it an ideal solution, so your dinner rolls (perhaps made from this 5-ingredient yeast rolls recipe) can remain hot and ready out of the oven until it's time to serve.