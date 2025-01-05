Your Secret Weapon For The Best Vegan Lasagna

Lasagna is rarely ever just a regular dish. With gorgeous ingredients seamlessly melding together, you'll always find a spectacle of flavors and textures that leave you fuller and happier than ever when the meal is finished. This brilliance comes from well-matched components that work in perfect tandem with each other: tender pasta, hearty sauce, tangy cheese, and savory-rich meat. One thing goes missing and the dish won't taste the same. Hence, the dilemma of vegan lasagna, in which certain staples are removed from the picture. If there's anything that can fill in that massive gap, it's tofu cheese. Don't be fooled by tofu's unfair reputation for blandness — this could be just the game-changer your vegan lasagna needs.

Advertisement

Tofu cheese is exactly what you think it is: Tofu that mimics the taste and texture of regular cheese — a vegan substitute for the actual thing. Most often, its crumbled creaminess closely resembles ricotta. When combined with the right seasonings, it becomes a creamy, mildly tangy spread that's no less satisfactory than the beloved cheese.

If you're already wondering where to get it, the good news is tofu cheese can easily be made at home. As per instruction provided by recipe developer Miriam Hahn's vegan lasagna recipe, it's a simple one-step process of blending drained tofu (preferably the extra firm type) with nutritional yeast, lemon juice, oil, garlic, dried herbs, and salt. Once the texture is as creamy as desired, set it aside and use it whenever necessary.

Advertisement