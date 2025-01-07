The Best Way To Cut Bell Pepper For Perfect Kabobs

Not to be controversial, but we don't think that bell peppers look anything like bells. We wish they were more bell-shaped; that would make for smoother, more uniform cuts. Instead, what we get is a misshapen blob with a circumference full of deep ridges. Most bell pepper recipes don't require precise slices, but if you're gearing up to sandwich your bell peppers between other veggies and meat on a delicious kabob skewer, you'll want to be a bit more intentional with your cuts.

The key to a perfect, kabob-ready bell pepper cut is leaving enough pepper to soak up all those good marinade juices, even though it will shrink as moisture evaporates over the flame. Because a bell pepper isn't actually shaped like a bell, it can be very hard to stabilize on the cutting board. We recommend cutting off the top (the end with the stem) to provide a flat base for cutting off more than you can chew.

Once you've sliced off the top, you can reach in and pluck out the seedy core all in one go. Give the inside a rinse to get rid of any more pesky, sticky seeds. Finally, flip the opening of your bell pepper so that it is sitting firmly on the cutting board. Cut around the circumference, from top to bottom, to get 4 to 5 bell pepper petals that you can then cut in half. What's left should be perfectly sized pieces to skewer onto your wood or metal rod.

