What's The Actual Difference Between Buttermilk And Regular Milk?
With so many different types of plant milk and other milk alternatives lining the shelves of your local grocery store, one wonders about their dairy-laden contemporaries. There are plenty of cooking applications for milk that can accommodate both dairy and non-dairy products alike. However, it is worth considering the differences between the most familiar milk products to better understand them. Knowing what buttermilk is and how to use it will go a long way toward improving your kitchen skills and culinary IQ. There are several key differences between typical dairy milk and buttermilk, including taste, texture, shelf life, and fat content.
As a fresh product, regular dairy milk is thinner in consistency and has a more plain taste. It often contains a higher percentage of fat than buttermilk but has a shorter lifespan. In contrast to fresh milk, buttermilk is cultured, meaning it contains active probiotic bacteria, similar to that of yogurt or a sourdough starter. Buttermilk has a thicker texture than regular milk and a distinctly tangy taste, which is generated by the process of fermentation. It also lasts longer and has a lower percentage of fat. Knowing what distinguishes these two products, you can now use them properly in a wide variety of different dishes.
Cooking with milk and buttermilk
Of the many useful tips for cooking with milk, one of the most important is knowing the right kind needed for your dish. There is a range of fat content in milk, from skim or fat-free to low-fat, reduced-fat, and finally whole milk. Additionally, organic milk has a slightly longer shelf life, and lactose-free milk can better accommodate certain dietary needs. For example, if you're making a latte, whole milk adds a richness of flavor and texture to your drink. When it comes to buttermilk, there are a number of different sweet and savory buttermilk recipes to choose from.
With dishes ranging from robust biscuits and fried chicken batter to decadent pies, buttermilk has a great many uses. In fact, there are even plenty of ways to use leftover buttermilk that will prevent unnecessary food waste. The kind of variation in taste and texture between regular milk and buttermilk means that both have a place in your kitchen. If you prefer to make your own buttermilk or would like to try a two-ingredient buttermilk replacement, you can easily accomplish this task using whole milk and white distilled vinegar.