What's The Actual Difference Between Buttermilk And Regular Milk?

With so many different types of plant milk and other milk alternatives lining the shelves of your local grocery store, one wonders about their dairy-laden contemporaries. There are plenty of cooking applications for milk that can accommodate both dairy and non-dairy products alike. However, it is worth considering the differences between the most familiar milk products to better understand them. Knowing what buttermilk is and how to use it will go a long way toward improving your kitchen skills and culinary IQ. There are several key differences between typical dairy milk and buttermilk, including taste, texture, shelf life, and fat content.

As a fresh product, regular dairy milk is thinner in consistency and has a more plain taste. It often contains a higher percentage of fat than buttermilk but has a shorter lifespan. In contrast to fresh milk, buttermilk is cultured, meaning it contains active probiotic bacteria, similar to that of yogurt or a sourdough starter. Buttermilk has a thicker texture than regular milk and a distinctly tangy taste, which is generated by the process of fermentation. It also lasts longer and has a lower percentage of fat. Knowing what distinguishes these two products, you can now use them properly in a wide variety of different dishes.