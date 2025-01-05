What Is Trader Joe's Pronto, And How Is It Different From A Regular Trader Joe's?
You've probably walked into a Trader Joe's before, and while the layout and size might differ from one location to the next, the grocery stores typically look rather similar. Then there's the newer version of the grocer, Trader Joe's Pronto, which might have a similar aesthetic, but is actually quite different. At Trader Joe's Pronto, you won't find all of your go-to items (like some of TJ's best sweet-and-salty snacks), however, because it's more of a grab-and-go quick stop for prepared foods and some staple groceries.
To be clear, there's currently only one Trader Joe's Pronto in existence, and it's located near Union Square in New York City. The grab-and-go store opened in March 2024. In fact, it replaced the city's only Trader Joe's wine store that shuttered in 2022 to the dismay of many New Yorkers. According to an April 2024 Buzzfeed report, the California-based grocer doesn't have immediate plans to expand the concept beyond NYC. If you live or visit the area, it's located next to a full-size Trader Joe's so you can head there to pick up whatever Pronto doesn't carry. It's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week if you're in the area.
What it's like inside Trader Joe's Pronto in Manhattan
The purpose of Trader Joe's Pronto is to be a one-stop-shop for some of the most popular items purchased by customers in the neighborhood, according to statements from the company. Some of those items include ready-to-eat salads, sandwiches, soups, and burritos that you might purchase for a quick lunch. It also has plenty of beverages like its waters and juices. As for grocery items, it seems to mostly focus on snacks like chips, some produce such as bananas and apples, plus dairy items like yogurt. That means you probably won't find some of Trader Joe's best frozen appetizers like those chicken gyozas.
Since it has far fewer items, mostly those snacks and prepared foods, the idea is that the lines are shorter and move faster. For anyone who knows how lines in Trader Joe's can often wrap around the store, it's ideal when you just need a snack in a New York minute. According to a Reddit thread, some customers say it's usually quite empty so you might not experience a line at all. Yelp reviews have customers with similar experiences, although some say it has too little to offer compared to conventional Trader Joe's. And for those of you who live elsewhere, here are more unique Trader Joe's stores including its smallest location that's in Boston.