What Is Trader Joe's Pronto, And How Is It Different From A Regular Trader Joe's?

You've probably walked into a Trader Joe's before, and while the layout and size might differ from one location to the next, the grocery stores typically look rather similar. Then there's the newer version of the grocer, Trader Joe's Pronto, which might have a similar aesthetic, but is actually quite different. At Trader Joe's Pronto, you won't find all of your go-to items (like some of TJ's best sweet-and-salty snacks), however, because it's more of a grab-and-go quick stop for prepared foods and some staple groceries.

To be clear, there's currently only one Trader Joe's Pronto in existence, and it's located near Union Square in New York City. The grab-and-go store opened in March 2024. In fact, it replaced the city's only Trader Joe's wine store that shuttered in 2022 to the dismay of many New Yorkers. According to an April 2024 Buzzfeed report, the California-based grocer doesn't have immediate plans to expand the concept beyond NYC. If you live or visit the area, it's located next to a full-size Trader Joe's so you can head there to pick up whatever Pronto doesn't carry. It's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week if you're in the area.