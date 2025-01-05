Make Sandwiches Way More Flavorful With One Easy Mayo Swap

Sandwiches can be anything you want them to be. They can be ordinary or extravagant, quick fixes or slow labors of love, a daily routine, or a mishmash of all your wildest ideas. Simple in execution but infinite in possibilities, all it takes is one ingredient swap to feel as though you're biting into an entirely new dish. Even something as seemingly irreplaceable as mayonnaise is changeable, and with what can this vital condiment be replaced with you ask? Unexpectedly, salad dressings.

You probably know mayo's tangy mildness well enough by now, so much so that this familiarity teeters on the edge of repetitiveness. This is where salad dressings come in and save the day. There are so many salad dressing recipes, so no matter what you like, the fun is neverending. Prefer something light and citrusy? Go for a vinaigrette. Still want a bit of creaminess? Take your pick between Caesar, honey-mustard, or even a coleslaw dressing. Want to explore some flavor depth instead? A concoction based around balsamic or soy sauce is what you need.

No more settling for just one condiment. Now, you can enjoy a little bit of everything, all swirled into one flavorful, complex dressing.