Make Sandwiches Way More Flavorful With One Easy Mayo Swap
Sandwiches can be anything you want them to be. They can be ordinary or extravagant, quick fixes or slow labors of love, a daily routine, or a mishmash of all your wildest ideas. Simple in execution but infinite in possibilities, all it takes is one ingredient swap to feel as though you're biting into an entirely new dish. Even something as seemingly irreplaceable as mayonnaise is changeable, and with what can this vital condiment be replaced with you ask? Unexpectedly, salad dressings.
You probably know mayo's tangy mildness well enough by now, so much so that this familiarity teeters on the edge of repetitiveness. This is where salad dressings come in and save the day. There are so many salad dressing recipes, so no matter what you like, the fun is neverending. Prefer something light and citrusy? Go for a vinaigrette. Still want a bit of creaminess? Take your pick between Caesar, honey-mustard, or even a coleslaw dressing. Want to explore some flavor depth instead? A concoction based around balsamic or soy sauce is what you need.
No more settling for just one condiment. Now, you can enjoy a little bit of everything, all swirled into one flavorful, complex dressing.
An easy way to spruce up your mayo-based sandwiches
Salad dressings come in countless varieties, and so do sandwiches that use mayo, so it might be easiest to find inspiration from familiar options first. Chicken sandwiches, for example, undoubtedly work great with dressings that are commonly used for chicken salads such as ranch or Caesar. Straying into more adventurous territory, you might find a red wine vinaigrette or an orange juice and soy sauce combination to be exquisitely fitting. Don't spread it on the bread buns like you would with mayo, however. Directly tossing or marinating it with the chicken delivers a much more impactful flavor punch.
A club sandwich with herb mayo is good enough, but you might like it even more with a pesto dressing that fully embodies the aromatic elements. Playing with peppery sweetness, a honey mustard dressing is a great pick. A balsamic vinaigrette is another phenomenal choice when you want to keep things light and fresh while also highlighting the savory meat.
If you're contemplating a BLT sandwich, a Southwest upgrade using Chipotle ranch dressing is worth considering. This way, you can still keep the mayo base while infusing it with subtly spicy notes. Want a more prominent heat? A salsa dressing is a surefire success, and you can even fry the bacon with other intense Mexican spices to tie everything together. On the lighter side, you've got green goddess dressing.
Don't stop there either. Give the whole sandwich a green salad twist by including veggies like cabbage, cucumbers, and fresh herbs.