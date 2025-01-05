Turn Your Affogato Into Breakfast With One Simple Swap

Fresh, herbaceous ingredients like tomatoes and basil may spring to mind when you think of Italian cuisine, but the country offers world-class desserts, too. Affogato, sweet ice cream dripping with espresso, is a famed treat we can thank Italy for. Although it is regarded as a dessert, swapping ice cream for yogurt turns affogato into the perfect breakfast.

Advertisement

Meaning "drowned" in Italian, affogato is served at the end of a delicious meal. Though it consists of only two ingredients, the blend of cool, creamy ice cream and bitter espresso is the perfect nightcap. When you swap the ice cream for yogurt, however, it brings a delicious bliss to start out your day with. An espresso is already an important breakfast component for many people, so why not make it a little more enjoyable?

The key to swapping out ice cream is to use creamy yogurt that mirrors ice cream's richness. There are tons of frozen yogurt brands you can choose from, but if you'd like to make your own, we recommend using Greek yogurt for extra creamy homemade froyo. The protein-rich, fatty ingredient has a low water content, giving it a velvety thickness that makes the perfect alternative for ice cream. Blend the yogurt with heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla extract before freezing it. Making the affogato itself is simple — add a scoop of yogurt into a bowl, pour a shot of steamy espresso on top, and savor the goodness.

Advertisement