The Easy Make-Ahead Technique All Biscuit Lovers Should Memorize

There's something truly magical about biting into a soft, warm buttermilk biscuit. Not only can these Southern biscuits be a great addition to a breakfast spread, either as the base for a sandwich or accompaniment to sausage gravy, but they can also stand in as a quick side dish for a casserole dinner. Granted, store-bought biscuit mixes tend to leave something to be desired. But homemade batches also take so much time and effort to whip up. How can you make a choice between the lesser of these two evils here?

Rest assured that there's an intermediary option: To make homemade biscuit mix ahead of time and freeze it. The process is quite simple; all you need to do is combine your dry ingredients (like the flour, leavening agents, and salt) with grated, frozen butter, and then place it in your freezer. Butter is easier to grate when it's frozen, and it will more readily disperse into your biscuit mix than butter that's warm and clumpy.

When the craving for biscuits strikes, pull your mix out of the freezer, add your buttermilk, shape, and bake your biscuits. Your bagged biscuit mix will stay fresh for about six months, which means you can make it and bake later that day or months later.