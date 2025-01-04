The Crispiest Air Fryer Chicken Katsu Relies On 2 Extra Steps

Chicken katsu is one of those dishes that everyone loves. It can be dressed up with spicy tonkatsu sauce for adults and served simply with white rice for the kids. However, while shallow frying your breaded cutlets in a skillet does produce that universally adored crispy crust, it can lead to a smelly kitchen. Plus, you need to use lots of oil to achieve that characteristic, golden crunch, which can leave your katsu tasting heavy and rich. Instead, consider air frying your protein so you can eliminate the frying stage completely. The good news? You don't have to sacrifice that crispy coating.

If you place panko-crusted foods in an air fryer without any additional fat, they will crisp up but they won't be as appetizing as when they're fried in a pan with oil. This is because the fat provides flavor and acts as a cooking medium, helping to color the surface of the food as it's fried. To achieve a similar result, splash a tablespoon of neutral-flavored cooking oil into your panko and give it a stir to evenly coat. Then you can bread your chicken as normal in flour and beaten egg before dredging it in the oiled panko. An additional misting of cooking spray, applied once the chicken is in the air fryer, guarantees that it will develop a yummy, savory crust.