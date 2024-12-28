Prevent Soggy Chicken Parm Breading With One Genius Tip

The crispy breadcrumbs and craggy edges of a classic chicken parmesan are the bomb. Who doesn't love that golden crunch, teamed with the herby aroma of marinara and the inviting gooiness of a mega cheese pull? However, make some rookie mistakes, such as failing to fully coat your chicken cutlets or frying them on low heat, and it can result in breading that's soggy and saturated with oil instead of shatteringly crisp. One genius way to prevent soggy chicken parm is to substitute some of your breadcrumbs with more parmesan.

Japanese panko is the perfect breadcrumb of choice for coating chicken because it absorbs less oil than other varieties, such as Italian, golden, or gluten-free options. Comprised of crust-less white bread made via electric current, panko is super-crispy and develops a rich golden color when fried. Having said that, it isn't 100% immune to becoming greasy if you cook your chicken on a low heat, much like other types of breadcrumbs made of sourdough or rye, because it contains starch, which absorbs liquids like a sponge. Switching some of the Panko for shredded parmesan reduces the amount of starch in your breading, thereby limiting its capacity to imbibe the oil in your skillet. Simply sub a handful of parm for panko or go full throttle with a higher ratio of cheese to breadcrumbs if you want an uber-crispy, salty crust.

