Grate Parmesan Rinds Into Mac And Cheese To Avoid Waste

If you've been tossing your Parmesan rinds into the bin because you don't know what to do with them, we've got a great tip to help you use them up and avoid food waste in one hassle-free move. Try grating them into your next batch of mac and cheese to make the ultimate super-savory, satisfying dinner.

But we hear what you're saying; aren't Parmesan rinds too tough to cook with? Well, it helps to imagine them to be a bit like the ends of a loaf of bread — they're safe to eat, super-flavorful, and darker in color, but yes, their texture is also dense and tough. This firm consistency means Parmesan rinds don't crumble in the same way as the main body of the cheese, which is softer and can be broken into pieces, shredded, or chopped with ease. However, with a little elbow grease and a quality grater, you can still grate Parmesan rinds into your mac and cheese successfully to intensify its cheesy taste and boost its savory flavor profile. This is because Parmesan contains an amino acid called glutamate, which imparts that satisfying umaminess to the taste buds, that's also found in cured meats, shellfish, miso, and anchovies. Furthermore, when combined with Cheddar, Gruyere, or Gouda, the Parmesan somehow deepens the characteristic qualities of each cheese, resulting in a richer product.