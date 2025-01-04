How Long Is Canned Chili Good For Once Opened?

Rich, hearty, inexpensive, easy to make, and easy to add more flavor to with a myriad of easy additions, there's a reason so many people living in the U.S. eat canned chili, and why you should always have canned chili in your pantry. Besides, as a canned item, canned chili has an incredibly long shelf life — up to three to five years for the best quality. However, that all changes once you open up the can, and you may be wondering just how long that opened can of chili is good for.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), canned goods, once open, are good for up to seven days when stored properly in the refrigerator. And while you can technically store that open can of chili in the fridge as is in the open can, it's better, flavor-wise, if you transfer the remaining chili to a glass or plastic container.