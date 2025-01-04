How Long Is Canned Chili Good For Once Opened?
Rich, hearty, inexpensive, easy to make, and easy to add more flavor to with a myriad of easy additions, there's a reason so many people living in the U.S. eat canned chili, and why you should always have canned chili in your pantry. Besides, as a canned item, canned chili has an incredibly long shelf life — up to three to five years for the best quality. However, that all changes once you open up the can, and you may be wondering just how long that opened can of chili is good for.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), canned goods, once open, are good for up to seven days when stored properly in the refrigerator. And while you can technically store that open can of chili in the fridge as is in the open can, it's better, flavor-wise, if you transfer the remaining chili to a glass or plastic container.
How to extend its shelf life and how to tell when canned chili has gone bad
To prolong the life of your opened can of chili beyond seven days, you can freeze it. For the best results, store it in an airtight container or freezer-safe bag, and don't forget to mark the date so you know when to consume it for the best quality (within four to six months).
Before consuming any canned chili, you need to look for signs of spoilage. Prior to even opening the can, check that there are no bulges, dents, or rust on the can, and no leaks, as any damage to the can may be a sign of botulism, which can cause sickness and even death if consumed. Also avoid cans with bulging lids, as it could be a sign of bacteria. Once opened, check for any weird or bad smells, changes in color or texture, or if you see any signs of mold. It's best to err on the side of caution and throw out that can of chili if you see any signs of spoilage.