The Hot Drink You Should Really Be Using To Season Your Steak

No matter what cut of steak you're preparing, it's a luxurious protein that speaks for itself flavor-wise. However, a simple salt and pepper dusting before a sear doesn't have to be the only seasoning to help the flavor of the steak shine. The secret seasoning weapon your steak really needs is matcha green tea. We aren't telling you to literally pour the hot, cozy drink you normally make out of matcha over a steak, but instead to use the powder like you would a spice in a dry rub or marinade for your next steak dinner.

Japan is the biggest producer of matcha and perhaps the largest consumer of this unique ground powder form of green tea. It's fitting that then, that matcha's grassy, bitter, and savory profile is an umami powerhouse. Umami, the fifth taste founded by Japanese scientists, comes in many forms, from the funk of fermented soybeans to the earthy taste of mushrooms. Steak's savoriness is yet another example of umami, which the matcha will only enhance. The tasting notes of matcha won't interfere with the taste of your steak, but will work collectively to give it a meaty boost that you can't quite put your finger on. It's akin to the many ways you can use MSG to make already umami-rich foods like tomato sauce and miso soup even more savory.

