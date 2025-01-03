The Type Of Cheese You Should Never Use For Pimento Cheese

The reason why you shouldn't use pre-shredded cheese for your pimento is the same reason why you should avoid adding it to pasta dishes. Brands will add ingredients to pre-shredded cheese, like cellulose (which is derived from wood pulp), to prevent the cheese from caking in the bag. Not only does this addition impact how well the cheese melts, but it can also impart a sandy, coarse texture to the outside of the cheese. Moreover, shredded cheese is almost like mystery meat. While you may think the stuff you're buying from the store for your pimento cheese dip is indeed cheddar, it could be a mixture of all different types of cheese — of varying qualities. If you want to make sure you're adding top-quality cheese to your beloved spread, you're best off grating it yourself.

Although it might seem a tad arduous to grate your own cheese, there are several methods and tricks to make the process easier. For one, you could freeze the cheese ahead of time, as it's easier to grate when it's hard — and it won't stick to your box grater as much. You could also use an attachment for your food processor or stand mixer to speed up the process and avoid knuckle run-ins with the box grater.