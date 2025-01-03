The Type Of Cheese You Should Never Use For Pimento Cheese
If you've spent any length of time in a Southern household, chances are you've gotten your hands on polarizing pimento cheese dip. While many folks have a love-hate relationship with it, there's no denying that its ingredients are all in good company with one another. Not only do you have your savory bacon and spices like paprika and garlic powder, but you also have the namesake pimento peppers that add a satisfying crunch. Another key element in this dip that makes this dip unique, besides mayonnaise, is cheese.
Many pimento cheese recipes utilize both cream cheese and shredded cheese. The shredded cheese is usually cheddar, although some folks incorporate Colby or other varieties. Regardless of the type of cheese you select, you should never purchase it pre-shredded. There is a big difference between pre-shredded and fresh cheese, and using a bag of the former for your pimento cheese recipe could result in a poorly-textured spread rather than one that's smooth and creamy.
Grate your cheese for a great dip
The reason why you shouldn't use pre-shredded cheese for your pimento is the same reason why you should avoid adding it to pasta dishes. Brands will add ingredients to pre-shredded cheese, like cellulose (which is derived from wood pulp), to prevent the cheese from caking in the bag. Not only does this addition impact how well the cheese melts, but it can also impart a sandy, coarse texture to the outside of the cheese. Moreover, shredded cheese is almost like mystery meat. While you may think the stuff you're buying from the store for your pimento cheese dip is indeed cheddar, it could be a mixture of all different types of cheese — of varying qualities. If you want to make sure you're adding top-quality cheese to your beloved spread, you're best off grating it yourself.
Although it might seem a tad arduous to grate your own cheese, there are several methods and tricks to make the process easier. For one, you could freeze the cheese ahead of time, as it's easier to grate when it's hard — and it won't stick to your box grater as much. You could also use an attachment for your food processor or stand mixer to speed up the process and avoid knuckle run-ins with the box grater.