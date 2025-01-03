The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Empanadas (And One Method You Should Always Avoid)
The word "empanada" comes from the Spanish verb "empanar," which means "to wrap or coat in bread." That's exactly what an empanada is: A conglomeration of ingredients, ranging from canned tuna to veggies like carrots and peas. They're made differently all around the world, making them one of the most versatile foods out there. Plus, they're hand-held and super portable, meaning they're a great meal to make for a crowd. Whether you go for handmade or the frozen variety, they're bound to be a hit. And if you made one too many empanadas, never fear. Lorena Cantarovici, owner of Colorado's Maria Empanada, gave us her best tips on how to prepare those leftovers for never-ending deliciousness.
"The best way to reheat a fully cooked leftover empanada is in a conventional oven or air fryer with the conventional bake setting," Cantarovici said. Place them on either a lined baking sheet if you go the oven route, or directly into your air fryer basket. If you choose to use the air fryer, you'll also want to make sure that you don't overcrowd the basket. Cantarovici recommends 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about seven to eight minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. To check the internal temperature of each one, you can use a meat thermometer, like this ThermoPro thermometer. If you follow Cantarovici's guidelines, you'll surely end up with a batch as crispy as they were the first time.
The one method to avoid when reheating empanadas
When it comes to reheating empanadas, it's important to follow the expert's instructions if you want quality results. Lorena Cantarovici warns against reheating empanadas in the microwave, because "the dough will get soggy and it makes for a sad and droopy empanada." It's for this reason that empanadas are among the many foods you should never reheat in the microwave. Nobody wants a sad and droopy empanada — part of the beauty is that tender, crispy crust that cracks open and reveals a pocket full of flavor. Reheating empanadas in the oven or air fryer takes fewer than 10 minutes, so there's no excuse for treating them like any old microwave meal.
If you want your cold empanadas to get really crispy and fried upon being reheated, you could also deep fry them. However, this will produce a slightly different result, similar to our guava and cream cheese empanadas, if you're used to baked empanadas. To reheat empanadas by frying them, heat enough oil at 320 degrees Fahrenheit to cover them completely. Fry them for about five to seven minutes, and then let them dry on a paper towel to remove any excess oil.