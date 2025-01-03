Where Geoffrey Zakarian Orders His Favorite Steak Dish In NYC

Nothing quite beats a steak dinner, especially if you know the right place to order it. For instance, New York City is filled with steakhouse institutions and newer, trendy spots to grab a filet or ribeye, but when we spoke to Geoffrey Zakarian, he had one place where he preferred to order a steak. Out of all the celebrity chefs who shared their go-to spot to order a steak with Tasting Table, Zakarian said his preferred eatery for the dish is Minetta Tavern, a Parisian-style restaurant in Manhattan's West Village.

Advertisement

From competing on "Iron Chef" to judging on shows like "Chopped" on top of the chef's other accolades, we certainly trust Zakarian's recommendation for the place to order steak in NYC. He told us that it's not technically a steakhouse, because it only has a couple of burger and steak options on its menu — but it's still his preferred place. His order? A medium-rare côte de boeuf, which is a French-style cut of beef rib. The famed chef says he likes it with lots of salt, which we know brings out the flavor of the fine-cut beef — so much so that he doesn't need anything else to complete the meal.