There's nothing more comforting than a steaming, silky bowl of mashed potatoes. Typically famous for their dairy-rich, buttery mouthfeel, I believe the best mashed potatoes can certainly be made vegan. With today's culinary creativity and high demand for vegan products, the internet is full of ways to "veganize" your favorite recipes. But if you're a measure-with-your-heart kind of cook, you might instead appreciate these top 13 ways to enhance your vegan mashed potatoes. Who needs butter and cream?

As a plant-based chef and recipe designer with a certification in plant-based nutrition from Cornell University, I know my way around a spud. I've also been faced with the butter dilemma on many occasions and have found some solutions that seem to do the trick. The key is isolating the flavors and textures and replicating them one ingredient at a time. Potatoes themselves are flavorful and rich and come in many varieties that each have something unique to offer. And while you could simply use plant-based cream and butter, we all know those mashed potatoes will live in their dairy-laden cousins' shadow. Why settle for a replica when you can make something entirely new?