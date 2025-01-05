13 Ways To Enhance Your Vegan Mashed Potatoes
There's nothing more comforting than a steaming, silky bowl of mashed potatoes. Typically famous for their dairy-rich, buttery mouthfeel, I believe the best mashed potatoes can certainly be made vegan. With today's culinary creativity and high demand for vegan products, the internet is full of ways to "veganize" your favorite recipes. But if you're a measure-with-your-heart kind of cook, you might instead appreciate these top 13 ways to enhance your vegan mashed potatoes. Who needs butter and cream?
As a plant-based chef and recipe designer with a certification in plant-based nutrition from Cornell University, I know my way around a spud. I've also been faced with the butter dilemma on many occasions and have found some solutions that seem to do the trick. The key is isolating the flavors and textures and replicating them one ingredient at a time. Potatoes themselves are flavorful and rich and come in many varieties that each have something unique to offer. And while you could simply use plant-based cream and butter, we all know those mashed potatoes will live in their dairy-laden cousins' shadow. Why settle for a replica when you can make something entirely new?
Add nutritional yeast
Some folks add a zip of Parmesan cheese to their mashed potatoes, and I won't lie — it's a game changer. However, Parmesan cheese isn't even vegetarian, let alone vegan. In fact, there are several cheeses that don't make the vegetarian cut. Don't fret if you've been indulging; it's a common mistake for first-time vegetarians. Luckily, you don't have to change your whole lifestyle just for a bite of the best mashed potatoes ever. Instead, use nutritional yeast and forget about the parm.
Nutritional yeast is a vegan staple. It's inactive yeast that is dried into little yellow flakes. They are deeply umami-rich and have the same nip as cheese. Folks often blend nutritional yeast into cashew cream to make cheese sauce or sprinkle it on their pasta or vegetables. Those little flakes melt and will help add depth and an umami cheese bite to your vegan mashed potatoes. Find it in the spices aisle, either in a large spice bottle or in a bag. Go hefty on the nooch (as we like to call it) with about 1 tablespoon per cup of mashed potatoes. However, some people don't enjoy the flavor, so if you're new to the seasoning, give it a taste test first.
Go with the gold
A major issue often overlooked by new vegans is the difference quality produce can make. When we are relying solely on fruits and vegetables for flavor, it's important to go for quality. I'm sure you've noticed the difference in flavor between your local farm-stand carrot and those jumbo ones at the grocery store. It really pays to spend some extra time thinking about what kind of produce you use and where you source it from.
When making mashed potatoes, you could end up with quite a range in quality depending on the variety of potatoes you select. Yukon Gold potatoes are the absolute best for mashed potatoes because they are sweet, dense, and ultra-creamy. I would recommend using this variety or a combination including Yukon Golds. Russet potatoes make for nice fluffy potatoes, and red potatoes (skins on) are a classic. A combination of Yukon Golds and your favorite variety should do the trick. Your mash will be a little golden, which almost mimics the color of butter, so this shouldn't be an issue. Go ahead and leave those skins on; a little texture never hurt anyone. Who wants to peel all of those potatoes? Luckily, Yukon Golds have nice, thin skin, so you'll hardly notice them if you're a whipped potato kind of person.
Choose your vegan butter wisely
Not all processed products are created equal. Vegan products are no exception; in fact, they hold even more range from delicious to ... not so great. Supply and demand have luckily encouraged the invention of some wonderful vegan companies and products. However, those lagging can pack a punch of flavor in the wrong direction, and you don't want that tangled up in your mashed potatoes. Because flavor is so subjective, you may have to do a vegan butter taste test, although if you've been indulging in vegan products for a while, you likely have settled into your favorite brand.
I do, however, have suggestions for new vegans. Miyoko's butter is a nice neutral butter with a light butter flavor. Kite Hill and Earth Balance are also classics and may be more budget-friendly. Le Grand is also a top competitor. Check out the top vegan butter brands and their rankings. Some hold a more intense flavor, but all have that deliciously melty texture that we expect from butter with a fatty mouthfeel. At the end of the day, it's up to you and your palate. Just be sure to taste the butter before it leaps into your giant pile of mashed taters.
Mix in some cashew cream
I know it's hard to picture something even richer than cream, but there are endless vegan options. Canned coconut milk and cream are a fan favorite but have that slightly fruity undertone that could throw your mashed potatoes off. Don't get me wrong, it's wonderful for soups and baking, but if the flavor doesn't align with your recipe, then let me introduce you to cashew cream. It's much better than dairy cream; you are 100% in control of the thickness, and it's rich in protein.
Start by soaking raw, unsalted cashews in water. Soak them overnight, or if you're in a pinch for time, soak them in hot water for about 15 to 30 minutes. The goal is for them to become nice and soft. Drain them completely and toss them in a high-speed blender with enough water to cover. Blend until smooth, and then for another 30 seconds. This will ensure the cashew cream is extra creamy, without any lumps. Add a little lemon juice, salt, and a dash of sweetener for a balanced mouthfeel, and feel free to add more water to find the perfect thickness. Mix it right into your mashed potatoes and enjoy dense, thick, and creamy potatoes. New to cashew cream? There are endless ways to use cashew cream in your cooking.
Dollop some aioli in the mix
Flavored mayonnaise and aioli are not the same thing. I repeat, flavored mayonnaise and aioli are not the same! Let's start with some basic facts you need to know about aioli. Aioli is an ancient sauce from the Mediterranean made of whipped oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic. It was mostly used for dipping vegetables and fish and has retained its popularity to this day. Yes, many restaurants and food brands will label their chipotle or garlic mayonnaise as aioli, but a true aioli does not contain any egg. This means it's good to use in your vegan mashed potatoes.
Aioli is all you need for incredibly creamy, dairy-free mashed potatoes. Make your own at home for a melt-in-your-mouth sauce that you wish you'd discovered long ago. It's cheaper this way and tastier. If you choose the store-bought route, be sure to triple-check those ingredients to be sure you're not tangling with mayonnaise in disguise. The aioli will melt when it comes in contact with the hot potatoes, creating a flavorful and oily drizzle that will send those spuds to heaven and back. This simple ingredient covers so many bases and will add all the flavor you need to enhance your vegan mashed potatoes.
Blend with vegetable broth
Did your mashed potatoes come out a bit thick and dry? Don't you dare add any water! Adding water would be a huge waste because when given the chance to add a liquid, you should choose something with flavor. Include vegan cream, cashew cream, or vegetable broth. I would recommend a mix of cream and broth. Vegetable broth or vegetable stock will deliver quite a bit of flavor. Keep in mind that depending on the brand, the color of your mash might change slightly. Also, each store-bought broth is going to taste a little different. I enjoy using Better Than Boullion.
It's top-tier to make your own vegetable broth at home. It's a money saver, and it's a great way to use leftover scraps. Save your scraps in a zip-top freezer bag, and then, when you have enough, slow simmer them in water with herbs, spices, and salt. Go for an umami-rich vegetable stock recipe for mind-blowing vegan mashed potatoes, deep with flavor. Add it slowly because there is nothing worse than liquidy potatoes.
Don't forget about herbs
Mashed potatoes are notorious for being flavorful for the tongue but borning on the eyes. A big pile of mashed white glop. Well, there are many ways that you can dress up those taters while also adding to their flavor profile and texture. Fresh herbs are one of my favorite ways to add a little pizzazz. They typically create a beautiful contrast with texture while bringing some grassy, spicy, and sweet notes to the mix. You can mix those herbs right in, but I like to pile them on top for a more beautiful appearance and let those enjoying it do the mixing themselves.
Chives are a classic herb to add to your mashed potatoes, especially if you're including vegan sour cream. Mince them finely and enjoy a delicate onion flavor with subtlety sweet garlic undertones. Parsley is another fresh herb often served with mashed potatoes. Chop it up, as there is nothing worse than feeling a whole stem and leaf in your mouth. Sprinkle it on top right before serving to prevent it from wilting. Rosemary is famous for its mashed potatoes pairing, but I would recommend frying or toasting it slightly and not including it raw. Lastly, use fried sage. Simply fry fresh sage in olive oil or vegan butter and add those crispy leaves to the top of your mashed potato pile.
Whip in some miso
If you're vegan and haven't been tapping into the wonders of miso, I'm about to blow your mind. Miso is a fermented food made with soybeans (sometimes chickpeas), koji, and salt. It has a deeply rich umami flavor that can add incredible depth and meatiness to your dish without it actually tasting like meat. Miso comes in several forms, and I would suggest using light miso as it has a more delicate flavor and won't change the color of your mashed potatoes as much.
Miso is a bit chunky, so I would recommend mixing it into a cup of your mashed potatoes until it's evenly distributed and then reincorporating that back into your entire mash. This will prevent clumps of miso from surprising you and your guests. If you've never used miso before, note that it is very salty. It is so salty that you will need to reduce the amount of salt you add to your taters. Consider adding your miso in first, tasting the mash, and then adding your salt afterward. If you haven't done so already, you should try adding miso to your mashed potatoes because it will bring them to the next level.
Be wary of non-dairy milks
So, it's your first time making vegan mashed potatoes. Simple right? Just swap any dairy products for their vegan counterparts, and you'll be good to go. Well, it's not quite that easy. If you have quality non-dairy milk and non-dairy butter, then this can work well. However, many plant-based milks are fine in cereal or coffee but have flavors that clash with the classic flavor of mashed potatoes.
There's a reason that one of the top tips you need for the best mashed potatoes is to be wary about the substitutions you select. Soy milk tends to be sweeter, while oat milk can sometimes be a little flat and thin. It all depends on the ingredients used and the brand. My favorite brand to use for cooking is Choboni extra creamy oat milk. It's neutral, doesn't taste "sweetened," and has a wonderful texture. In my opinion, it's just about as close you can get to milk, but it has a milder flavor, which makes it a good choice for savory cooking.
Include whipped roasted garlic
Garlic lovers everywhere know that there are endless ways to prepare garlic, and each has an extraordinarily different outcome in flavor and texture. One of my favorites is oven-roasted garlic. It's very hands-off — all you need to do is cut off a thin layer from the top of a bulb, exposing all of the cloves slightly. Drench it with olive oil, place it cut-side down in the oven, and roast it. The papery skin will keep it from drying out, along with the oil, and it will sort of steam and soften.
Once it cools, you can squeeze the cloves from the skin and whip it. The texture should resemble butter, and you can use a whole head as the garlic flavor is much less intense than if you had sauteed it. The texture and flavor will both enhance your vegan mashed potatoes. If you need one last ingredient to pull vegan mashed potatoes together, roasted garlic is your guy.
Go heavy on the salt
Depending on how you used to season and flavor your dairy-rich mashed potatoes, you may have included salty ingredients like butter and even cheese. Because you aren't using these ingredients in your vegan potatoes, it's important to use salt to your advantage, even if you are including some miso or vegetable broth.
It's recommended, even for non-vegan recipes, to salt the water when making mashed potatoes. This helps the potatoes to absorb the salt, giving them a boost in flavor. Use up to ½ cup of salt in your water, but don't fear; most of it will not get absorbed. Just be sure to drain the potatoes completely because if you don't, you'll end up with a mouthful of seawater. Some folk recommend a full cup, but I'd rather go a little lighter and then add some in once you've tasted the mix towards the end. This helps to prevent wasting salt as well; even though it's relatively inexpensive, waste is waste. Keep in mind that some of your fattier additions may mute the salt, so it's important to be generous with this seasoning.
Add extra virgin olive oil
If you're like me, then you prefer extra virgin olive oil to butter. You can drizzle it on toast, fry your pancakes in it, and use it in your cookie dough. It gets the job done the same way, is naturally salt-free, and has a buttery, rich undertone that contains layers and layers of flavor. A high-quality extra virgin olive oil should be robust, grassy, and slightly peppery. It's pungent with a mild bitterness that awakens the taste buds. Olive oil is the perfect addition to upgrade your mashed potatoes.
Replace butter with olive oil, one to one. It will not only boost the flavor but will present that same melt-in-your-mouth texture that makes mashed potatoes so famous. You can skip any milk here because the oil brings the creaminess. Deliver decadency and pair with salt and crushed black pepper. Garlic and olive oil are a match made in heaven, so don't forget to include some roasted garlic in your EVOO mashed potatoes. Be sure to spring for a high-quality, fresh bottle of extra virgin olive oil, as it weakens with age. Drizzle some on top as a garnish when it's served for an extra splash of color and texture as you would do with homemade hummus.
Mix in some spices
Mashed potatoes are notoriously un-spiced or under-spiced. Don't let that be the norm in your household, even if you load your potatoes up with freshly cracked pepper. This is actually one of my absolute favorite additions to mashed potatoes. Pepper adds heat, texture, and piney and citrusy notes. Mix some into the mash, and then garnish it after it's plated. There are so many types of peppercorns to choose from, varying in color and flavor, so have fun with it.
Alternatively, if you love garlic but didn't roast any beforehand, spring for some garlic powder. Garlic powder can enhance any savory dish, and spuds are no exception. Onion powder is a classic because onions create a buttery sweetness with a subtle bite that brings potatoes to the next level. Caramelized onions would be a perfect addition to mashed potatoes, but if you're looking for a whipped smoothness, then onion powder is your guy.