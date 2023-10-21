Aioli Is All You Need For Incredibly Creamy Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes
Whether you're looking to cut dairy out of your diet or just looking to add a little something extra to your next dinner, aioli mashed potatoes are an excellent addition to your recipe box. Traditionally, mashed potatoes get their creamy texture from a hefty dose of butter and cream. It sure does taste good, but it's not the only way to get the silky smooth texture you're looking for.
Aioli is a little-known ingredient that often gets mistaken for mayonnaise due to its similar consistency, but it's a completely different thing. Mayonnaise is made from eggs, oil, lemon juice, and salt, which are emulsified to create that thick creaminess that mayonnaise is known for. Emulsification is when you force two liquids to mix when they normally wouldn't, like oil and water.
Aioli is also emulsified, which is why it has a similar consistency to mayonnaise, but it's traditionally made from just garlic and oil. Modern versions of aioli will also include egg to achieve a thicker product. Aioli is delicious enough to be used on its own as a dipping sauce but versatile enough that many high-end restaurants will use it to spice their dishes. By adding it to your mashed potatoes, not only are you giving them the necessary creamy texture, you're also adding a lot of flavor to a dish that can often come out overly bland.
How to use aioli in mashed potatoes
Making mashed potatoes isn't rocket science. You start with good, starchy potatoes, such as russet potatoes, and boil them for around 20 minutes. Once they've cooked, you start to mash. Some people do this by hand with the back of a wooden spoon, others use a potato masher, and then, of course, some people use a hand mixer to do all the heavy lifting. Whichever one you prefer, mash the potatoes up until they're nice and ready.
This is the part where you add the aioli. Homemade aioli is pretty straightforward, especially if you have an immersion blender or food processor. So if you have the time to do it, we recommend making it yourself. It's going to taste better, and you know what's in it. You can also go to the grocery store and buy aioli in the condiments aisle. Now that you have the aioli in hand, add it to the mashed potatoes, and you're all set for a delicious side dish. Drizzle some aioli on top for an extra pop of flavor.