Aioli Is All You Need For Incredibly Creamy Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes

Whether you're looking to cut dairy out of your diet or just looking to add a little something extra to your next dinner, aioli mashed potatoes are an excellent addition to your recipe box. Traditionally, mashed potatoes get their creamy texture from a hefty dose of butter and cream. It sure does taste good, but it's not the only way to get the silky smooth texture you're looking for.

Aioli is a little-known ingredient that often gets mistaken for mayonnaise due to its similar consistency, but it's a completely different thing. Mayonnaise is made from eggs, oil, lemon juice, and salt, which are emulsified to create that thick creaminess that mayonnaise is known for. Emulsification is when you force two liquids to mix when they normally wouldn't, like oil and water.

Aioli is also emulsified, which is why it has a similar consistency to mayonnaise, but it's traditionally made from just garlic and oil. Modern versions of aioli will also include egg to achieve a thicker product. Aioli is delicious enough to be used on its own as a dipping sauce but versatile enough that many high-end restaurants will use it to spice their dishes. By adding it to your mashed potatoes, not only are you giving them the necessary creamy texture, you're also adding a lot of flavor to a dish that can often come out overly bland.