The Pantry Staple That Makes Roasted Zucchini Satisfyingly Crunchy

The skin of fried chicken. A handful of potato chips or a pile of French fries. A plate of freshly roasted vegetables. The satisfying crunch of all these foods engages multiple senses, enlivening the tastebuds, filling the ears with a pleasant sound, and filling the mouth with multiple flavors and textures. For perfect crunchy roasted vegetables like zucchini, cornstarch is a necessary ingredient to add to the mix.

This pantry staple is often used to thicken soups and as a substitute for eggs in familiar baked desserts. But it's also the perfect addition to a roasted zucchini recipe. Cornstarch contains two different starch molecules and one of them – amylose — can give foods like zucchini a crispy, crunchy coating. Cornstarch absorbs moisture and, once that happens, amylose spreads and crisps up the foods it's sprinkled on.

When prepping zucchini and other vegetables for roasting, a light, not clumpy coating of seasoned cornstarch is recommended. The smaller the vegetables are cut, the more space corn starch has to spread and a light coating will add a crunchiness without overpowering the roasting process of the vegetables' flavor.

