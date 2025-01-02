The Genius Hack That Eliminates The Need For A Turkey Roasting Rack

There is a slew of tips for cooking a perfect turkey, but trying to achieve a roasting a gorgeously burnished bird can be stress-inducing. One popular belief is that the must-have equipment for the task includes a turkey roaster with a rack. However, that apparatus is generally enormous. If you're just cooking a smaller bird rather than the traditional holiday 20-plus-pounder, then you don't really need either the roasting pan or the rack. One of the easiest and best hacks for getting around that issue involves an item that's likely in your pantry or kitchen drawer: aluminum foil. It comes in handy if you're wondering whether to roast the turkey covered or uncovered when you drape a piece over the breast meat to prevent it from over-cooking. But foil can serve double duty underneath the turkey by elevating the bird just as a roasting rack does.

The idea is to prevent the turkey from getting drowned in its own exuded juices, which will render a dreaded soggy bottom. Even a team of recognized turkey-roasting experts at Butterball University recommend substituting foil for a roasting rack by rolling it into a coil and laying the turkey on top. Butterball University is vague about the exact shape the foil coil should take, but another more precise method involves twisting a couple of feet of foil into a figure eight, which then raises up the front and the rear of the turkey. This method also works for roast chicken and roasted pork tenderloin.